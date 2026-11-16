The Brief A widow moving from Washington to Florida paid ASAP Movers nearly $4,000 to transport her belongings, only to be told the truck was stolen in Arizona. Missing items include a vintage dime slot machine, handmade quilts, a secretary’s desk, and irreplaceable photos of her late husband. While a police report was filed in Thurston County, Washington, it remains unclear where in Arizona the reported theft occurred.



A widow’s cross-country move has turned into a fight to reunite with her most prized possessions.

The backstory:

Jo-Ann Murray was moving from the Pacific Northwest to the Southeast, but her moving company now tells her the truck carrying her belongings was stolen in Arizona.

Murray decided to move from her longtime home in Washington after her husband died this summer. Now, she is on a mission to share her story, not only to try to locate her things, but also to make sure others do not find themselves in a similar dilemma.

"It’s just my whole life," Murray said.

Murray made the cross-country move in September. Before she left, she says she paid ASAP Movers in Olympia nearly $4,000 to transport her belongings to her new home. She says they picked up her things on Sept. 7.

"They said, ‘OK, when will you be available to get it?’ So I said, ’I can’t get to Florida ‘til the 23rd of September.’ They said, ‘OK, no problem, the 23rd, we’ll get someone there or soon after.’ So the 23rd comes and goes, and I call, and they say, ’Oh yeah, it’s on its way,’" Murray said.

A widow moving from Washington to Florida says ASAP Movers told her the truck with her late husband’s photos and keepsakes was stolen in Arizona.

Dig deeper:

But the truck never made it to Murray’s new home. Then, on Oct. 19, Murray says she got an email from ASAP Movers.

"Saying that my stuff was stolen in Arizona," Murray said.

Murray sent FOX 10 a list of the items missing, along with photos of some of the items, including a bed set, a vintage dime slot machine, and a mobility scooter.

Murray says she is also missing several irreplaceable keepsakes.

"My secretary’s desk that my mother gave me, so she’s gone, all the quilts that she made me, gone," Murray said.

A widow moving from Washington to Florida says ASAP Movers told her the truck with her late husband’s photos and keepsakes was stolen in Arizona.

Most of all, memories of her late husband, who passed away in June.

"The main thing, my husband’s 81st birthday was yesterday, and I have no pictures of him," Murray said, choking up.

Murray says ASAP Movers sent her a police report filed in Thurston County, Washington. But because no one can tell her exactly where in Arizona the truck was reportedly stolen, she feels like she has hit a dead end.

"You go to get something, it’s not here; clothes, shoes, toiletries. I look over where my stuff should be, and it’s empty space," Murray said.

What's next:

Although it is not clear where in Arizona this reported theft took place, anyone who sees any of these specific items being sold online is asked to contact police.

FOX 10 reached out to ASAP Movers for comment and is awaiting the company's response.