Mattel City in Glendale: Theme park at VAI Resort expands with Barbie Hotel

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The Brief Mattel Adventure Park at VAI Resort in Glendale is being renamed Mattel City as part of a major expansion. Developers plan to add two themed hotel towers, including the world's first Barbie Hotel tower, along with more rides, attractions, and dining options. There is no official opening date yet for what will be Arizona's first major destination theme park, though planning and construction are making significant progress.



Big news for Glendale, as a major expansion is coming to the city.

Mattel Adventure Park at VAI Resort is getting a new name: Mattel City.

What we know:

Developers say plans for the theme park's expansion include a Mattel-themed hotel tower, and "The Barbie Hotel," which they say is the world's first hotel tower dedicated to Barbie. Renderings of the project show the expansion will also add more rides, new attractions, and more places to eat.

An artist's rendering of Mattel City (Mattel City at VAI Resort)

Mattel City, located near the Loop 101 and Cardinals Way, will be Arizona's first major destination theme park.

What's next:

There is no official opening date yet, but developers say they are making progress.

An artist's rendering of Mattel City (Mattel City at VAI Resort)

Map of Mattel City: