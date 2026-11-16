Man sentenced for starting Phoenix house fire that killed elderly woman
PHOENIX - A man who authorities say set fire to a home in north Phoenix, killing an elderly woman who was trapped inside, has been sentenced to life in prison.
The backstory:
On Nov. 9, 2023, a fire broke out at Elizabeth Bell's home near 35th Avenue and the Loop 101. Bell was bedridden and was unable to escape the fire. A second person who was inside made it out of the home, but suffered burns and smoke inhalation.
Wayne Tweed was found at a nearby home and was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff.
Wayne Everett Tweed
Dig deeper:
According to court documents, Tweed worked as Bell's caregiver and lived in her backyard cottage. Days before the fire, Bell filed a petition for an order of protection against Tweed. She also referenced 10 instances when she said Tweed made her feel unsafe while he was living in the backyard cottage.
Map of the area where the fire happened:
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a news release by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and a FOX 10 report on Nov. 13, 2023.