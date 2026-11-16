Man sentenced for starting Phoenix house fire that killed elderly woman

The Brief Wayne Tweed was sentenced to life in prison for setting a north Phoenix home on fire, killing an elderly woman trapped inside. Bedridden resident Elizabeth Bell died in the Nov. 9, 2023, fire near 35th Avenue and Loop 101, while a second person escaped with burns and smoke inhalation. Court documents state Tweed worked as Bell's caregiver and lived in her backyard cottage, and Bell had filed for an order of protection against him days before the fire.



A man who authorities say set fire to a home in north Phoenix, killing an elderly woman who was trapped inside, has been sentenced to life in prison.

The backstory:

On Nov. 9, 2023, a fire broke out at Elizabeth Bell's home near 35th Avenue and the Loop 101. Bell was bedridden and was unable to escape the fire. A second person who was inside made it out of the home, but suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Wayne Tweed was found at a nearby home and was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff.

Wayne Everett Tweed

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, Tweed worked as Bell's caregiver and lived in her backyard cottage. Days before the fire, Bell filed a petition for an order of protection against Tweed. She also referenced 10 instances when she said Tweed made her feel unsafe while he was living in the backyard cottage.

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Map of the area where the fire happened: