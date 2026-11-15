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Camp Verde storm cleanup continues; Airport operations rebound after ground stop | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published November 15, 2026 5:41 PM MST
Published November 15, 2026 5:41 PM MST

PHOENIX - From Phoenix Sky Harbor recovering after a nationwide ground stop, to the ongoing Camp Verde storm cleanup, and a deadly southern Arizona crash, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, November 15, 2026.

1. Sky Harbor travelers navigate lingering delays

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Phoenix Sky Harbor flights recovering after nationwide FAA groundstop cancels 17,000 flights
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Phoenix Sky Harbor flights recovering after nationwide FAA groundstop cancels 17,000 flights

Most travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor report a smooth experience days after a system overload canceled 17,000 flights nationwide, though some flights remain delayed.

2. Red Cross offers aid in Camp Verde after storms 

3. Fiery crash in Catalina Foothills kills 3 teenagers

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Three teenagers killed in fiery southern Arizona crash
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Three teenagers killed in fiery southern Arizona crash

Three teenagers died after their vehicle struck a curb and burst into flames near East Skyline Drive and North Foothills Drive on Saturday night.

4. Airport recovery continues through Sunday after ground stop 

5. Fatal Phoenix crash kills woman, dog

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Woman and dog killed after being hit by car in Phoenix
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Woman and dog killed after being hit by car in Phoenix

A woman and her dog were killed after being struck by a vehicle near 7th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix on Saturday evening.

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