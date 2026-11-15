Camp Verde storm cleanup continues; Airport operations rebound after ground stop | Nightly Roundup

From Phoenix Sky Harbor recovering after a nationwide ground stop, to the ongoing Camp Verde storm cleanup, and a deadly southern Arizona crash, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, November 15, 2026.

1. Sky Harbor travelers navigate lingering delays

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2. Red Cross offers aid in Camp Verde after storms

3. Fiery crash in Catalina Foothills kills 3 teenagers

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4. Airport recovery continues through Sunday after ground stop

5. Fatal Phoenix crash kills woman, dog