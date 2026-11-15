DUI suspect detained after South Mountain hit-and-run, reports of shots fired

The Brief Phoenix police responded to a hit-and-run crash near South Mountain at around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 where shots were also reportedly fired. A man collided with two other vehicles before fleeing, leaving a girl hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police detained the male driver, who was processed for DUI, and a female passenger after recovering a firearm from their car.



A man accused of DUI and a woman were detained after a hit-and-run crash and reported shooting near South Mountain on Saturday, that left a girl hospitalized.

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to the crash near South Mountain at Stephen Mather Drive and Telegraph Pass Road, where shots were also reportedly fired, at around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Officers learned a man driving had collided with two other vehicles, before fleeing the scene. The collision caused minor injuries that left a girl hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Another adult male reported that occupants of the fleeing vehicle had discharged a firearm near the summit area of South Mountain," Phoenix PD said.

After the suspect's vehicle was found, police detained the driver and a female passenger. The driver was processed for DUI and a firearm was recovered from their car.

What we don't know:

The identities of the man and woman detained were not released. It is unclear the total number of people who were involved, the events leading up to the incident or why the firearm was discharged.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the incident.