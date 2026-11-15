Woman and dog killed after being hit by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A woman and her dog were killed after being struck by a vehicle in Phoenix on Saturday evening.
What we know:
A woman was crossing the road with her dog near 7th Street and Indian School Road, just outside the designated crosswalk at around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The woman and dog were both struck by a car and died at the scene.
The driver remained at the scene and was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Officer. No signs of impairment were found.
What we don't know:
The identities of the victim and driver were not released.
What's next:
Detectives with the Vehicular Crimes Unit are investigating.
Map of the area of the deadly collision.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.