Phoenix Sky Harbor flights recovering after nationwide FAA groundstop cancels 17,000 flights
PHOENIX - Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says flight operations should go back to normal Sunday night or Monday after the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop.
Local perspective:
Travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport were still feeling its effects a day later, though things were looking a lot better at the arrivals and departures board. The majority of people spoken to at the airport say they are having a smooth experience.
By the numbers:
Overall, about 17,000 flights were canceled.
Why the Ground Stop?:
Duffy said the ground stop was ordered because the system overloaded when two routers were being worked on in Texas and Arkansas. The FAA says this was not a cyberattack.
What they're saying:
People at the airport say their experience was mostly smooth today, but others say their flight is still delayed.
"It’s been a long day but we’re glad to finally land with no issues. There was nothing going on, so that was great," Mary Mravnik said.
"I have a flight to Seattle and then that goes to New York, so I’m trying to figure out if I can get a direct flight or an earlier flight. That’s why I’m here a little bit earlier, and that flight is delayed around two hours," traveler Sam Ehrlich said.
What's next:
To prevent this from happening again in the future, President Donald Trump is encouraging Congress to approve more money that would go toward air traffic control upgrades.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Sean Duffy, Transportation Secretary; the Federal Aviation Administration; Mary Mravnik, an airport traveler; Sam Ehrlich, a traveler; President Donald Trump; and previous FOX 10 reports.