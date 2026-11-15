Phoenix Sky Harbor flights recovering after nationwide FAA groundstop cancels 17,000 flights

The Brief Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says flight operations should return to normal tonight or tomorrow after a nationwide FAA ground stop. About 17,000 flights were canceled overall after a system overloaded while two routers were being worked on in Texas and Arkansas. Most travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport reported a smooth experience a day later, though some flights remain delayed.



Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says flight operations should go back to normal Sunday night or Monday after the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop.

Local perspective:

Travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport were still feeling its effects a day later, though things were looking a lot better at the arrivals and departures board. The majority of people spoken to at the airport say they are having a smooth experience.

By the numbers:

Overall, about 17,000 flights were canceled.

Why the Ground Stop?:

Duffy said the ground stop was ordered because the system overloaded when two routers were being worked on in Texas and Arkansas. The FAA says this was not a cyberattack.

What they're saying:

People at the airport say their experience was mostly smooth today, but others say their flight is still delayed.

"It’s been a long day but we’re glad to finally land with no issues. There was nothing going on, so that was great," Mary Mravnik said.

"I have a flight to Seattle and then that goes to New York, so I’m trying to figure out if I can get a direct flight or an earlier flight. That’s why I’m here a little bit earlier, and that flight is delayed around two hours," traveler Sam Ehrlich said.

What's next:

To prevent this from happening again in the future, President Donald Trump is encouraging Congress to approve more money that would go toward air traffic control upgrades.