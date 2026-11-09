Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix highs in the 80s all week before storm brings weekend cooling, rain chances

The Brief Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-80s through Friday across Phoenix under persistent ridges of high pressure. A storm system brushing southern Arizona will bring a 20% rain chance to Phoenix and drop highs to the upper 70s this weekend. A second storm system early next week could lower temperatures into the low 70s and increase rain chances across Arizona.



The weather pattern continues to keep the temperature running warm this week.

What to Expect This Week:

A ridge of high pressure currently centered over the Southwest will help keep temperatures in the low to mid-80s Monday afternoon in Phoenix. While this ridge will begin to decline to the southeast over the next one to two days, a new ridge will immediately take its place by midweek. This ridge will ensure the high temperatures around the state change very little through Friday. In fact, in Phoenix, the forecast high continues at around 83 to 85 degrees through Friday afternoon. The average high for this time of year drops to the upper 70s beginning Tuesday in Phoenix.

The forecast high takes a more notable drop this weekend as a storm system will pass over Baja California and brush against southern Arizona from Friday night into Saturday morning. This will bring a 20% chance for showers in Phoenix and higher rain potential in southern Arizona. The forecast high falls to 79 on Saturday and 78 by Sunday.

An additional storm system tracks toward the state by early next week. Depending on the strength and track of this system, the forecast high may slip to the low 70s with increasing rain chances across Arizona.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury

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