Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix highs in the 80s all week before storm brings weekend cooling, rain chances
PHOENIX - The weather pattern continues to keep the temperature running warm this week.
What to Expect This Week:
A ridge of high pressure currently centered over the Southwest will help keep temperatures in the low to mid-80s Monday afternoon in Phoenix. While this ridge will begin to decline to the southeast over the next one to two days, a new ridge will immediately take its place by midweek. This ridge will ensure the high temperatures around the state change very little through Friday. In fact, in Phoenix, the forecast high continues at around 83 to 85 degrees through Friday afternoon. The average high for this time of year drops to the upper 70s beginning Tuesday in Phoenix.
The forecast high takes a more notable drop this weekend as a storm system will pass over Baja California and brush against southern Arizona from Friday night into Saturday morning. This will bring a 20% chance for showers in Phoenix and higher rain potential in southern Arizona. The forecast high falls to 79 on Saturday and 78 by Sunday.
An additional storm system tracks toward the state by early next week. Depending on the strength and track of this system, the forecast high may slip to the low 70s with increasing rain chances across Arizona.
You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.
Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.
The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.
What are Heat Emergencies?
Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps
Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin
Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious
What to do
- Get person into shade or cool location.
- Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.
- Sip cool water if person is alert.
- For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.
- *If symptoms worsen, call 911.
What not to do
- Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.
- Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.
- Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.
Know your limitations
- Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).
- Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.
- Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.
- Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings.
- Find a cooling center/hydration station.
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day).
- Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day.
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.
- Check the UV Index.
- Check the heat risk map.
Road Conditions
- Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
Rain/flood safety tips
The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:
- Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
- If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
- Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
- If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
- Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
- If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
- If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.
Preparing for a severe thunderstorm
The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:
- Put together an emergency kit.
- Know your community’s evacuation plan.
- Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
- Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
- Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury
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The Source: Information for this article was gathered by the FOX 10 Weather Experts.