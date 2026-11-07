Two masked men crash stolen car into Phoenix gun store, taking two rifles, police say

The Brief Two masked men are wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it into a gun store on North Cave Creek Road before fleeing on foot with two rifles and ammunition. The burglary occurred around 12:30 a.m. on March 27 after the suspects stole the car from a nearby apartment complex. Silent Witness is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous tips leading to information about the suspects.



Phoenix Police are seeking the public's help to solve a commercial burglary after two suspects crashed a stolen vehicle into a gun store and made off with firearms.

The backstory:

Sgt. Sheree Lee with the Phoenix Police Department said two suspects first stole a vehicle from a nearby apartment complex near 19400 North Cave Creek Road back on March 27 around 12:30 a.m.

"After stealing the vehicle, they ran in to use the vehicle to run into a gun store. The building they shattered it basically like a movie scene, right? Once they were inside, they were able to obtain two rifles and some ammunition, and then they left on foot," Lee said.

What they're saying:

The theft of high-powered weapons remains a serious public safety concern, as it's unclear what the weapons would be used for.

"So at this time, they're still outstanding, obviously, but we're trying to see if anybody saw these people in the area or know who they could be," said Lee. "And maybe, you know somebody obtain a rifle that they shouldn't have in your family and you can call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous. But we're seeking any information that we can from this."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Silent Witness

Suspects Descriptions:

Investigators described both suspects as males wearing dark clothing. One wore clothing featuring writing that said "Cali," while the second suspect had white writing and was wearing Nike shoes.

"We couldn't see their faces because they were wearing masks, but it was late in March," Lee explained. "They were wearing long-sleeve clothing, you know, which is kind of odd for being hotter weather right. So somebody may have seen these people at that time."

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO in Spanish. Tips may also be submitted online at silentwitness.org. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information regarding the two individuals.