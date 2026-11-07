9-year-old girl dies following four-vehicle crash in Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. - A 9-year-old girl has died following a four-vehicle crash in Surprise on Friday evening.
What we know:
The Surprise Police Department responded to the multi-vehicle crash on Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.
At the time of the response, officers said one person was taken to a nearby hospital. On the morning of Nov. 7, police confirmed a 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, and had died from her injuries.
What they're saying:
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the child’s family and loved ones during this difficult time," police said in a statement.
What we don't know:
Police are still working to determine the cause of the collision. However, impairment is not believed to have been a factor.
Map of the area of the deadly crash.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Surprise Police Department.