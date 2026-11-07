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9-year-old girl dies following four-vehicle crash in Surprise

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Surprise
Published November 7, 2026 2:02 PM MST
Published November 7, 2026 2:02 PM MST

The Brief

    • A 9-year-old girl has died following a four-vehicle collision in Surprise on Friday evening.
    • Surprise Police responded to the crash scene near Grand Avenue and 163rd Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.
    • Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash, though police do not suspect impairment.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - A 9-year-old girl has died following a four-vehicle crash in Surprise on Friday evening.

What we know:

The Surprise Police Department responded to the multi-vehicle crash on Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.

At the time of the response, officers said one person was taken to a nearby hospital. On the morning of Nov. 7, police confirmed a 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, and had died from her injuries. 

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What they're saying:

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the child’s family and loved ones during this difficult time," police said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Police are still working to determine the cause of the collision. However, impairment is not believed to have been a factor. 

Map of the area of the deadly crash. 

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Surprise Police Department.

SurpriseNews