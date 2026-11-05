Hit-and-run reported at Mesa pet hospital after couple flees with sick cat

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The Brief A couple is under investigation by Mesa Police after allegedly leaving an animal hospital without paying and striking a veterinary technician with their vehicle. Staff at EVE Pet Hospital in Mesa say the pair brought in a sick cat before taking the animal from the ICU and fleeing. Anyone who recognizes the cat owners or their vehicle is asked to contact the Mesa Police Department.



A visit to the veterinarian escalated into a police response at a Mesa pet hospital, where staff say the entire dilemma could have been avoided.

The backstory:

Staff members at EVE Pet Hospital in Mesa reported that a couple arrived Monday morning seeking assistance for their sick cat. Hours later, the pair left with the feline without paying their bill, and during the incident, surveillance video shows the car hit a veterinary technician who was trying to help.

The cat owners are now the subject of a police investigation. Hospital management said the situation began when the two individuals arrived asking for care for the animal.

What they're saying:

"They were a little bit financially constrained so they just did an exam and some very basic lab work," said hospital manager Elana Gulla.

The couple said they needed to leave to get money, and their cat remained behind in the hospital's ICU. Later in the day, the couple returned, stating they needed a payment link sent to a third party. However, before that payment was secured, the owners took the cat and left the building.

Gulla said she went outside with a veterinary technician to photograph the couple's license plate.

"And at that point, the owner of the vehicle decided to start backing up. The technician did not see, and the driver hit my technician slightly on the hip. They did stop for a second and then the technician did move back, they continued to drive back again," Gulla said.

Gulla said she then contacted the Mesa Police Department to report theft of services. She hadn't initially realized her employee had been hit, but once she realized that emergency medical services personnel also arrived at the scene and evaluated the technician for injuries.

'We're here to help animals':

"My technician was very upset, mostly about the fact that we couldn't help the cat. She didn't even think about the finances, it was mostly that the cat wasn't gonna get care," Gulla said.

Gulla noted that staff members are focused on accountability, but as animal lovers, they remain deeply concerned about the sick cat.

"We're here to help animals, so you don't need to leave like that. Talk to us, let us know your concerns, see if we can help you, because that didn't need to happen," Gulla said.

What's next:

A police report was filed with Mesa Police Department. However, Gulla said that based on information the department has shared regarding the investigation, it is likely the couple did not provide accurate information to hospital staff from the start.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the owners or their vehicle is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211. Click here for more information on how to get in touch with the police department.