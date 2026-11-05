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Arizona Democrats win more races; brain cancer pattern found | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published November 5, 2026 6:30 PM MST
Published November 5, 2026 6:30 PM MST

PHOENIX - From Arizona's congressional races to a surprising brain cancer discovery, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, November 5, 2026.

1. Republicans projected to lose congressional seats in Arizona

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Democrats projected to win 5 congressional races in Arizona: AP
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Democrats projected to win 5 congressional races in Arizona: AP

The Democrats are on track to win a majority of Arizona's nine congressional seats, according to projections made by the Associated Press.

Also Read: 2026 Arizona Midterm Election results

2. Democrats lay out priorities after midterm victories

3. Man dead following East Valley hit-and-run crash

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Man killed in Halloween hit-and-run crash near Chandler intersection
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Man killed in Halloween hit-and-run crash near Chandler intersection

A 27-year-old man died after being hit by at least one car upon leaving a Halloween party in Chandler. Police are now asking for the public's help in the case.

4. Alaska Senate race still too close to call

5. New cancer discovery made 

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Scientists discover a surprising pattern in one of the deadliest brain cancers
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Scientists discover a surprising pattern in one of the deadliest brain cancers

Researchers have discovered a surprising growth pattern in glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain cancers.

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