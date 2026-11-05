Arizona Democrats win more races; brain cancer pattern found | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From Arizona's congressional races to a surprising brain cancer discovery, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, November 5, 2026.
1. Republicans projected to lose congressional seats in Arizona
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The Democrats are on track to win a majority of Arizona's nine congressional seats, according to projections made by the Associated Press.
Also Read: 2026 Arizona Midterm Election results
2. Democrats lay out priorities after midterm victories
3. Man dead following East Valley hit-and-run crash
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A 27-year-old man died after being hit by at least one car upon leaving a Halloween party in Chandler. Police are now asking for the public's help in the case.
4. Alaska Senate race still too close to call
5. New cancer discovery made
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Researchers have discovered a surprising growth pattern in glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain cancers.