Oak Creek flooding tops 21 feet, causing severe community damage

The Brief Oak Creek rose to historic levels topping 21 feet over the weekend, leaving devastating flooding and displaced families in Page Springs. Local business owners and residents face massive property damage, with one vineyard estimating up to $100,000 in personal losses. Many local businesses remain open for tourism despite the extensive cleanup, and residents blame a nearby burn scar for the excessive flooding.



Parts of Page Springs and the surrounding area are covered in mud and flood debris on Monday after Oak Creek rose to historic levels over the weekend.

With families displaced and damage to many homes and businesses, residents say the cleanup is just beginning.

Local perspective:

People in the region are still trying to comprehend the devastating flooding that took place this weekend.

"I mean, it’s really humbling how powerful [the water] is," said Eric Glomski, founder and wine grower at Page Springs Vineyards and Cellars.

"Trees, big stumps, refrigerators, kayaks ... there were all kinds of things floating down the river," said Dean Pefanis, a resident and president of the Verde Valley Wine Trail.

Oak Creek flooding devastated parts of the area over the weekend, leaving deep mud, damaged homes, and up to millions of dollars in community losses.

The debris left behind around Glomski’s property includes a Jeep that washed down from a nearby trailer park.

"Can you see the wheels right there?" Glomski said. "I went over to that trailer park this morning. A massive single wide had pivoted almost 100 degrees and wedged up against the edge of the bank. And then there's another trailer ... with a car up in the edge of the tree above it."

Residents say Oak Creek rose higher than they’ve ever seen, topping 21 feet at the gauge.

"This is the biggest one I've ever seen since I've lived in Arizona," Glomski said.

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While the vines at Glomski’s Page Springs vineyard were mostly unaffected, he's still shocked by the damage to other parts of his property.

"We had a 50-by-20 stage here with full lighting, electrical. And it's gone," he said.

Many residents were forced to evacuate, leaving homes flooded and filled with mud. The Verde Valley Humane Society says it stepped in after receiving a tearful call from a displaced family.

"Our medical team received a call of a family with six cats and four goats and sheep," said Charlotte Peterson, executive director of the Verde Valley Humane Society.

They took in some unique tenants – two goats and two sheep – as a result.

"We're not set up for livestock, but if they need help, we can make it work," Peterson said.

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Big picture view:

People in the area say it will be some time before the full extent of the flood damage is realized.

"We probably have up to $75,000-$100,000 of damage and we are minimal. So I’m sure there will be millions of dollars of damage just in this whole community right here," Glomski said.

Many residents believe the burn scar left behind by the Pocket Fire is what caused a lot of the excessive flooding.

Glomski says this is an important time of year for tourists to visit the area, and he wants people to know that the majority of local vineyards and businesses are still open and welcoming visitors.