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Arizona flooding prompts emergency declaration; Family killed in Florida plane crash | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published November 2, 2026 6:35 PM MST
Published November 2, 2026 6:35 PM MST

PHOENIX - From the aftermath of the weekend storms in Arizona to the latest on the deadly plane crash in Florida, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, November 2, 2026.

1. Family mourns loss following Casa Grande shooting

Featured

Grieving family identifies man shot dead after Casa Grande liquor store fight spilled into street
article

Grieving family identifies man shot dead after Casa Grande liquor store fight spilled into street

Loved ones identify Jose Moreno as the 49-year-old shot and killed outside a Casa Grande credit union, sharing new aftermath photos showing a bullet-riddled truck.

2. Flooding prompted Sedona evacuations

3. Arizona governor issues emergency declaration following weekend rain

Featured

Gov. Hobbs declares state of emergency following weekend storms in Arizona
article

Gov. Hobbs declares state of emergency following weekend storms in Arizona

Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a statewide emergency declaration following storms that moved across Arizona over the weekend.

4. Arizona dam releases water following weekend weather

5. Victims of Florida plane crash identified

Featured

Texas family of 4 among 9 killed in horrific Florida plane crash
article

Texas family of 4 among 9 killed in horrific Florida plane crash

A family of four from Texas were among the nine people who were killed when a plane crashed in Greenacres, Florida, on Sunday.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews