Arizona flooding prompts emergency declaration; Family killed in Florida plane crash | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the aftermath of the weekend storms in Arizona to the latest on the deadly plane crash in Florida, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, November 2, 2026.
1. Family mourns loss following Casa Grande shooting
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Loved ones identify Jose Moreno as the 49-year-old shot and killed outside a Casa Grande credit union, sharing new aftermath photos showing a bullet-riddled truck.
2. Flooding prompted Sedona evacuations
3. Arizona governor issues emergency declaration following weekend rain
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Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a statewide emergency declaration following storms that moved across Arizona over the weekend.
4. Arizona dam releases water following weekend weather
5. Victims of Florida plane crash identified
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A family of four from Texas were among the nine people who were killed when a plane crashed in Greenacres, Florida, on Sunday.