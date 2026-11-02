Arizona flooding prompts emergency declaration; Family killed in Florida plane crash | Nightly Roundup

From the aftermath of the weekend storms in Arizona to the latest on the deadly plane crash in Florida, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, November 2, 2026.

1. Family mourns loss following Casa Grande shooting

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2. Flooding prompted Sedona evacuations

3. Arizona governor issues emergency declaration following weekend rain

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4. Arizona dam releases water following weekend weather

5. Victims of Florida plane crash identified