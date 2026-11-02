Arizona weather forecast: Flood warnings active across the state following weekend storms

The Brief Rainfall has cleared out across Arizona, but multiple rivers and washes remain under active flood warnings. Upstream runoff is traveling into the Salt, Verde, and Gila rivers, prompting active dam releases by SRP and closing Tempe Town Lake. Dry conditions will prevail through the workweek and weekend across Phoenix, with highs climbing from the low 70s into the low 80s.



Following an extremely active period of rain and storms, much drier conditions are forecast around the state the next week.

What to Expect:

Flood warnings remain around the state due to multiple inches of rain that fell over much of the state. Those flood warnings are expected to drop throughout the day on Monday, but residual flooding may last into Tuesday and flood clean-up will last through the week.

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In Phoenix, the forecast high is expected to reach just the lower 70s on Monday. It will be sunny and winds will remain much lighter than yesterday. In the High Country, the forecast high reaches only the 50s and 60s.

By Tuesday afternoon, a weak ridge of high pressure will help push our forecast temperatures back into the upper 70s in the Valley. The rest of the week, we expect our highs to remain in the upper 70s with sunshine and dry conditions.

A storm system will pass to the north of Arizona around mid-week, but should not bring any wet weather to our state. Instead, some breezy to windy conditions will be possible in northern Arizona.

Big picture view:

The forecast high temperatures jump to the low 80s starting this weekend and remain there into next week. For now, it appears dry through the weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Watch live: FOX Weather