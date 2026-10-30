2026 Arizona Election: Guide to candidates running for governor, other statewide offices

The Brief Arizona voters will decide multiple statewide offices in 2026, including the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, and mine inspector. The 2026 election marks the first time Arizona will select a lieutenant governor, who will run on a joint ticket with gubernatorial nominees. Contests across the ballot feature multi-party competition, including major-party nominees, third-party candidates from the Green and No Labels parties, and certified write-ins.



Besides Congress, the state Legislature, and ballot measures, voters in Arizona will also be voting on a number of statewide offices, including the governor.

The following is what to know about the candidates.

Governor

There are four candidates whose names are on the ballot for governor: Republican Andy Biggs, Democratic incumbent Katie Hobbs, No Labels candidate Teri Ann Hourihan, and Risa Lombardo of the Green Party.

Lombardo's candidacy is listed by the Arizona Green Party as "actively opposed." The candidate the party endorsed, Carlos Melendez, was a write-in candidate who came in second in the Green Party gubernatorial primary, according to state records.

Andy Biggs

Biggs is the incumbent congressman for Arizona's 5th Congressional District. Per his biography on his congressional website, he was elected to Congress in 2016 and served in the Arizona State Legislature prior to his time in Congress.

On the issues page of his campaign website, Biggs states he supports, among other things, eliminating the state income tax and "working with local entities to reduce the property tax burden," lowering fuel prices by reducing the state's reliance on California and increasing fuel supplied to Arizona from other sources, and "ending medical mandates and ensuring vaccine freedom."

Katie Hobbs

On her campaign website, Hobbs states she was born and raised in Arizona, growing up in a working-class family in Tempe. "As a social worker, Katie saw what happens when career politicians ignore the real problems families face. So she turned her frustration into action and decided to run for office," read a portion of her campaign bio.

Before her election as governor, Hobbs served as Arizona's secretary of state. Her campaign bio lists some of her achievements during her first term as governor, including repealing Arizona's total abortion ban that was enacted before Arizona became a state, deploying the Arizona National Guard to the border, and launching a task force to "keep communities safe and stop fentanyl from flooding our streets."

Teri Ann Hourihan

Per her campaign website, Hourihan was born and raised in Glendale. She became a licensed professional counselor in 2017, founding a health practice a year later.

Some of her political positions include a moratorium, or temporary stop, on data centers as a way to ensure these new developments "protects Arizona's water, energy, and communities"; conducting a "comprehensive audit across Arizona agencies, systems, and political nonprofits to identify fraud, waste, abuse, and conflicts of interest"; and launching a water security plan on day one of her administration that expands conservation, recycling, and new water supplies.

Risa Lombardo

Lombardo's campaign website does not list any of her political positions. Rather, it lists what is described as the Four Pillars of the Green Party, as well as the party's key values.

In addition, Lombardo's campaign has not posted on her Facebook page since Aug. 31.

Other Candidates

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office lists two write-in candidates in the gubernatorial election: Alice Novoa and Gertritrude Gonzalez.

Lieutenant Governor

The year 2026 marks the first time Arizona will select a lieutenant governor. Technically speaking, voters will not be voting for a lieutenant governor like they would do for other statewide offices, because the office is selected as part of a joint ticket with the governor, similar to how the nation's vice president is selected.

The lieutenant governor candidates in this election are Green Party candidate Lisa Castillo, Democrat John Giles, Republican Sine Kerr, and No Labels candidate Angela Harrolle Mohan.

Lisa Castillo

Born in California, Castillo has called Arizona home since 2010. She is a small-business owner.

"I am running for Lieutenant Governor alongside Risa Lombardo because Arizona families deserve leadership grounded in compassion, honesty, and common sense,' read a portion of her statement after she was selected as Lombardo's running mate.

John Giles

Per his bio on Hobbs' campaign website, Giles was born and raised in Mesa and attended public schools in that city.

Giles served as Mesa's mayor from 2014 to 2025 and has been a vocal Trump critic, endorsing Democrats including Kamala Harris before registering as an independent.

Sine Kerr

Kerr most recently served in a post with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency as the state executive director for Arizona. Prior to her time in that office, she served in the Arizona State Legislature and served as the State Senate majority whip for some time.

According to her bio on Biggs' campaign website, Kerr moved to Buckeye with her family when she was 3, and graduated from Buckeye Union High School.

Angela Harrolle Mohan

Harrolle Mohan is a former federal special agent, nonprofit executive, and small-business owner. Hourihan announced Harrolle Mohan as her running mate in August via a social media post.

"Angela is a registered Independent who has a history of voting on both Democratic and Republican ballots—reflecting the belief that solutions matter more than political labels. An Arizona leader and Arizona State University graduate, Angela brings more than two decades of executive leadership and public service experience," read a portion of Hourihan's statement.

According to the No Labels Party of Arizona, no endorsements were made for the governor/lieutenant governor race.

Other Candidates

The Arizona Secretary of State's office did not list a running mate for either of the write-in candidates in the gubernatorial race: Novoa and Gonzalez.

Secretary of State

In the race for secretary of state, there are three candidates on the ballot: Duwayne Collier with the Green Party, Democratic incumbent Adrian Fontes, and Republican Alexander Kolodin.

Collier's candidacy is listed by the Arizona Green Party as "actively opposed."

Duwayne Collier

While Collier's campaign website only features a front page, a contact page, and a privacy policy page, he has posted on social media about his candidacy.

Arizona has given my family a place to call home, and I’m committed to protecting what makes our state special while creating more opportunities for future generations," read an Instagram post he made in June. "I’m dedicated to serving Arizona with transparency, accountability, and respect for every citizen."

Collier last posted on his Instagram in late August.

Adrian Fontes

Fontes served as Maricopa County recorder before being elected secretary of state in 2022, defeating Republican Mark Finchem. He ran unopposed in the July primary election.

"As Secretary of State, Adrian has delivered on key promises to Arizona voters. He has enforced Arizona’s voter ID laws and kept voter rolls up-to-date. He prioritized election security by hosting first-of-their-kind tabletop exercises across the state to prepare election officials for AI-driven threats and deepfakes," read a statement on Fontes' campaign website.

Alexander Kolodin

Kolodin is a Republican member of the state House of Representatives representing District 3 in Arizona.

"In 2014, as a rookie lawyer, Alex litigated one of the first cases that established that election-related metadata stored on central count computers was a public record. In 2020, Adrian Fontes tried to give an illegal instruction to every person who voted by mail in Maricopa County. Alex took him to the Arizona Supreme Court and not only won the case, but won the right for every Arizona voter to challenge unlawful acts by elections officials," read a statement on his website.

Attorney General

For attorney general, two candidates are on the ballot: Democratic incumbent Kris Mayes and Republican Warren Petersen.

Kris Mayes

Growing up in Prescott, Mayes began her career as a journalist before being elected to the Arizona Corporation Commission, where she created thousands of jobs and helped consumers save billions. Per her campaign website, Mayes was a Republican during her time on the Corporation Commission.

On the issues, Mayes has emphasized her work fighting for working families, public safety, affordability, and rural Arizona. She lists tackling cartels, going after corporations for price gouging, and protecting seniors from fraud and scam as some of her policy priorities.

Waren Petersen

Petersen is a member of the Arizona State Legislature and served as the State Senate president. His run for attorney general is to refocus the office on fighting crime, rooting out fraud, upholding the Constitution, and protecting Arizonans' rights, according to his campaign website.

On issues, Petersen wrote on his website that he will fight against "unconstitutional mandates, burdensome regulations, and attacks on our rights" and "bring fairness, accountability, and principled leadership to the office."

State Treasurer

Two candidates are on the ballot for state treasurer: Democrat Nick Mansour and Republican Elijah Norton.

The incumbent, Republican Kimberly Yee, cannot run for re-election due to term limits and is running for superintendent of public instruction.

Nick Mansour

An Arizona native, entrepreneur, husband, and father of four, Mansour previously founded a leading nursing school to help address the state’s healthcare worker shortage.

Mansour says he is running for state treasurer to safeguard taxpayer dollars, eliminate government waste, and invest responsibly. Rather than using the office as a political stepping stone, Mansour says he aims to strengthen Arizona’s economy and support public education to ensure local families thrive.

Elijah Norton

Norton says he plans to bring private-sector financial discipline to state public funds. Norton, who built an Arizona-headquartered finance and insurance firm from $1,000 in savings, previously served as treasurer for the Arizona Republican Party, where he oversaw budgeting, auditing, and fiscal compliance.

If elected, Norton pledges to reject environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies, focus on maximizing investment returns, and eliminate waste in state financial management.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

For superintendent of public instruction, two candidates are on the ballot: Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz and Republican Kimberly Yee.

Incumbent Republican Tom Horne was defeated by Yee in the primary.

Teresa Leyba Ruiz

According to her campaign website, Leyba Ruiz is the former president of Glendale Community College and has 35 years of experience as an educator.

On the priorities section of her campaign site, Leyba Ruiz said she will end automatic approval of Empowerment Scholarship Accounting expenditures of $2,000 or less, advocate for increased public school funding, and offer guidance and best practices on AI.

Kimberly Yee

Yee is the incumbent state treasurer and was barred from seeking re-election by term limits.

Her campaign website states that she has education policy experience, citing her involvement with expanding school choice and the state's school vouchers program. She also touted her advocacy of financial education, claiming she was a sponsor of legislation that adds financial literacy to the K-12 academic standards in schools.

Other Candidates

Besides Leyba Ruiz and Yee, two write-in candidates are seeking the seat: Stephen Neal Jr. with the No Labels Party and Gerard Davis with the Green Party.

State Mine Inspector

In the race for state mine inspector, two candidates are on the ballot: Democrat Brian Matlock and Republican incumbent Walter "Les" Presmyk.

Brian Matlock

Matlock attended public schools and earned his engineering degree while serving in the Marine reserves. He has worked alongside the people the state mine inspector's office is meant to protect.

If elected, Matlock stated he will engage rural and tribal communities while working to support Arizona's $10 billion mining industry. Regarding safety, Matlock pledged to partner with miners and mining operators to ensure that workers return home without injury or distress at the end of every hard day's work. He also outlined plans to lead safety efforts by securing Arizona's more than 100,000 abandoned mines and serving as the final judge on land reclamation when it is time to close out a mine.

Walter "Les" Presmyk

Presmyk was appointed by Governor Hobbs in September 2025 to the post following Paul Marsh's resignation.

A lifelong Arizonan, Presmyk spent 44 years as a mining engineer in Arizona mines, as well as coal mines in New Mexico and Colorado. His background includes 11 years in underground copper mining and 30 years with Salt River Project, where he handled all matters related to fueling generating stations across Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. Presmyk noted that he loves the job and emphasized that the role is centered on safety, which remains a constant point of inquiry.