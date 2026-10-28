New World screwworm confirmed in Arizona dog, USDA says

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The Brief The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the first case of New World screwworm in Arizona in a dog in Cochise County. Federal officials have not disclosed the specific location where the affected dog was found in Cochise County. Animal owners in the area are urged to conduct daily health checks.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed on Oct. 28 the first case of New World screwworm in Arizona.

What we know:

Per a statement, officials with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the case in a dog in Cochise County.

"This is the first detection of [New World Screwworm] in Arizona," read a portion of USDA's statement. "APHIS is working closely with the Arizona Department of Agriculture on a joint response."

What we don't know:

USDA officials did not say where the dog was located in Cochise County.

Why you should care:

Officials with USDA say New World screwworm "is a serious pest that affects livestock, pets, wildlife, and, less commonly, people".

"The larvae feed on living tissue and can cause severe wounds, animal suffering, and significant economic impacts if not detected and treated quickly," read a portion of the statement.

What you can do:

Officials with USDA say animal owners in the area should inspect their animals daily for:

Draining or enlarging wounds

Maggots or egg masses in wounds

Signs of discomfort or irritability

Lesions around body openings, including the ears, nose, genital area, and umbilicus

"Anyone who suspects an infestation should immediately contact a veterinarian, state animal health official, or USDA," officials wrote.