How Maricopa County is training thousands of poll workers for the election

The Brief Hundreds of thousands of voters are expected to cast ballots in person across Maricopa County on or around election day. More than 4,300 poll workers are undergoing rigorous training over a 45-day period to staff 254 voting locations across the county. Election officials have implemented heightened security measures, including face-concealment requests, to protect poll workers from scrutiny and potential danger.



Technology is taking over much of the voting process, but it still requires people to get the job done. Hundreds of thousands of voters will show up in person across Maricopa County on or around election day, and poll workers will be there to help make sure things go smoothly.

Inside Training:

A look behind the curtain shows how these poll workers are trained. It is not an easy job. Workers must know a 200-page booklet from front to back, understand how the machines operate, and know how to deal with voters. Certified poll workers are already on the job counting early ballots.

Poll workers huddle around a tabulation machine to see how they work from start to finish, which is just one of many lessons they need to learn by election day.

Local perspective:

Hannah Fulmer is an instructor and poll worker trainer.

"Our expectation is to make sure our policies and procedures are followed, and to ensure that everything gets done to serve the voters. That is the primary goal," Fulmer said.

By the numbers:

More than 4,300 poll workers are being trained over a 45-day period to cover 254 polling sites across the county. The lessons range from dealing with machines to dealing with people.

"We train inspectors on how to use professional language to maintain their own emotional control and also help to calm anyone that may be getting a little frustrated," Fulmer said.

How They're Assigned:

Poll workers are recruited and divided up as best possible between the two major political parties. Because of extra scrutiny, news cameras were asked not to show their faces, as it could put them in danger.

"We are very protective of them and we wanna make sure that when they come to a voting location to work that shift, they feel safe. They know that their community appreciates them and so it’s important now more than ever that we’re able to provide whatever protections we can for poll workers," said Jennifer Liewer, Deputy Elections Director for Maricopa County.

Why you should care:

From the booklet to in-person training, a chain of command, and even a hotline for serious help, poll workers are well-equipped for election day. They are not only poll workers; they are friends and neighbors.

"I think civic duty is very, very strong and our coworkers. They care very deeply about this process, about the right to vote, about serving every single voter, and they’re just an incredible example of community members, and I’m very proud of them," Fulmer said.

What's next:

It is too late to be trained as a poll worker for the midterm elections, but officials are always looking for more for future elections. Contact the Maricopa County election office to get more information. Those looking for a polling place nearby can visit locations.maricopa.vote.