California duo kidnapped man in rural Arizona, held him hostage in Phoenix for ransom: prosecutors

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The Brief Two 21-year-old California men were arrested in Phoenix after allegedly kidnapping a victim near the Arizona-Mexico border and demanding ransom from his family in Mexico. Prosecutors say Akhilleus Eaton acted as the knife-wielding ringleader while Anthony Chavez used a handgun to intimidate the captive inside a Phoenix room. Both suspects remain jailed on $500,000 bonds facing felony kidnapping charges, while two other companions were released after a commissioner found no probable cause.



Two California men are behind bars in Maricopa County on half-million-dollar bonds after allegedly traveling to Arizona, abducting a man near the southern border and holding him hostage in Phoenix while demanding ransom from his family.

Gun under the hood

What we know:

Prosecutors say 21-year-olds Akhilleus Eaton and Anthony Chavez snatched the victim from an extremely remote rural area along the Arizona-Mexico border, drove him north into the Valley against his will and held him captive in a room while making extortion demands to his relatives in Mexico.

Phoenix police arrested the two suspects Tuesday evening. While searching the vehicle Chavez had been driving, officers discovered a firearm and ammunition hidden inside the engine compartment.

Both Eaton and Chavez were booked into jail on felony kidnapping for ransom charges, with Chavez facing an additional count of weapon possession by a prohibited person.

Akhilleus Eaton, left, and Anthony Chavez during their initial court appearance in Phoenix. (Maricopa County Superior Court)

What they're saying:

During an initial court appearance, the state outlined the harrowing ordeal, describing Eaton as the alleged ringleader of the operation. Investigators said Eaton was armed with a knife when he confiscated the victim's cellphone to make the ransom calls. Chavez was allegedly armed with a handgun, racking the slide and resting the weapon in his lap to intimidate the captive and keep him compliant during his confinement.

Prosecutors argued both men represent severe public safety threats and extreme flight risks, noting they reside in California and have no apparent ties to Arizona. "In fact, law enforcement believes that Mr. Eaton and the three accomplices specifically traveled here to Arizona to specifically engage in this type of crime," the state's attorney said in court on Wednesday.

Gang ties

Dig deeper:

Both suspects carry extensive criminal histories in California. Court records show Chavez is currently on probation for a prior felony conviction involving assault with a deadly weapon, alongside a substantial juvenile record. Eaton, a "known associate" of the Oak Park Bloods gang, also has a significant juvenile history and prior weapons arrests, including a 2024 raid by Sacramento gang detectives who uncovered an AR pistol and an illegal handgun at his home.

Firearms seized by detectives during a November 2024 search of Akhilleus Eaton’s Sacramento home. ( Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

Two other men arrested alongside Eaton and Chavez were released without charges. A judge ruled that prosecutors lacked probable cause, noting that under Arizona law, mere presence at a crime scene is insufficient to support criminal charges.

READ MORE: Shayna Feinman search continues after mistaken identity in Mexico

Eaton and Chavez remain held in jail on $500,000 cash bonds, with electronic monitoring conditions required should they post bail. Both remained in custody on Oct. 28 and are scheduled to appear in Maricopa County Superior Court on Nov. 3.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the victim's identity, the exact ransom amount demanded or how police tracked down the suspects to secure the captive's release.