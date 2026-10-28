Child, teen among 4 critically hurt in Phoenix bus stop crash

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The Brief Four people are in critical condition after a car crashed into a bus stop on Oct. 28 in south Phoenix. The crash happened at around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of 46th Street and Baseline Road. Two of the victims were identified as a child and a teenager.



Four people, including a child and a teenager, are in critical condition following a crash at a Phoenix bus stop on Wednesday.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the intersection of 46th Street and Baseline Road.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene and found a car crashed into the bus stop.

"One person was trapped and required extrication by ladder crews," Capt. Mike Johnson II said.

(KSAZ-TV)

Two adults, a child and a teenager were hospitalized in critical condition. A man was hospitalized in stable condition. Another adult involved in the crash refused transport to the hospital.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.

Map of where the crash happened: