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Child, teen among 4 critically hurt in Phoenix bus stop crash

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
South Phoenix
Updated October 28, 2026 10:53 AM MST Published October 28, 2026 9:24 AM MST
article

Four people, including a child and a teenager, suffered critical injuries on Oct. 28 when a car crashed into a bus stop in south Phoenix. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • Four people are in critical condition after a car crashed into a bus stop on Oct. 28 in south Phoenix.
    • The crash happened at around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of 46th Street and Baseline Road.
    • Two of the victims were identified as a child and a teenager.

PHOENIX - Four people, including a child and a teenager, are in critical condition following a crash at a Phoenix bus stop on Wednesday.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the intersection of 46th Street and Baseline Road.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene and found a car crashed into the bus stop.

"One person was trapped and required extrication by ladder crews," Capt. Mike Johnson II said.

(KSAZ-TV)

Two adults, a child and a teenager were hospitalized in critical condition. A man was hospitalized in stable condition. Another adult involved in the crash refused transport to the hospital.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.

Map of where the crash happened:

The Source: Captain Mike Johnson II with the Phoenix Fire Department provided information to FOX 10 for this report.

South PhoenixNews