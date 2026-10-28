Child, teen among 4 critically hurt in Phoenix bus stop crash
PHOENIX - Four people, including a child and a teenager, are in critical condition following a crash at a Phoenix bus stop on Wednesday.
What we know:
The crash happened at around 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the intersection of 46th Street and Baseline Road.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene and found a car crashed into the bus stop.
"One person was trapped and required extrication by ladder crews," Capt. Mike Johnson II said.
(KSAZ-TV)
Two adults, a child and a teenager were hospitalized in critical condition. A man was hospitalized in stable condition. Another adult involved in the crash refused transport to the hospital.
What's next:
The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.
Map of where the crash happened:
The Source: Captain Mike Johnson II with the Phoenix Fire Department provided information to FOX 10 for this report.