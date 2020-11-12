Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona elections post over GOP's Mark Finchem
Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
2022 Election: Ballot counting continues for various Arizona statewide races
Besides governor, voters in Arizona are also casting their vote for various other statewide offices. Here's a look at the races, as results begin to come in.
Candidates for top Arizona election job spar in debate
Mark Finchem debated Democrat Adrian Fontes, the former Maricopa County Recorder who lost his 2020 reelection bid, in a televised debate that is sponsored by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission.
2022 Elections: Adrian Fontes projected to win Arizona Democratic Secretary of State primary
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes is projected by the Associated Press to be the winner of the Democratic Party primary for Secretary of State.
Adrian Fontes concedes to Stephen Richer in Maricopa County Recorder race
In a tweet posted to Twitter on Nov. 12, Fontes said he called Richer to congratulate him on winning the race.