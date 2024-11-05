'Unsubstantiated' Russian threats, misinformation, voting issues addressed by Arizona Secretary of State

The Brief Arizona's Secretary of State addressed "unsubstantiated" Russian threats, voting issues and circulating misinformation on Election Day. He says Apache County experienced technical issues at its polling places but that most issues have been cleared up. In Coconino County, he says there was misinformation going around about who is eligible to vote.



Secretary of State Adrian Fontes held a midday Election Day update via YouTube, giving more information on "unsubstantiated" Russian threats, voting issues in Apache County and circulating misinformation in Coconino County.

"We've been monitoring a particular threat that has emerged. We have a statement that we've gotten information from the FBI. We are aware that there have been threats made not just here in Arizona, but Georgia, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin," Fontes said.

He said they were bomb threats and were targeted to areas in Navajo County.

"These are unsubstantiated threats. We have no reason to believe that any of our voters or any of our polling places are in any sort of jeopardy," Fontes said. "I was briefed just moments ago by my security team and some folks with law enforcement who are working in conjunction with the feds."

He says there is reason to believe the unsubstantiated threats came from Russia.

Voting issues in Apache County

Over in Apache County, Fontes said it's experiencing ePollbook and printers issues.

"Technical teams are addressing these problems, and most voting sites are now operational. Remaining challenges are being addressed with support from our office as we assist in troubleshooting," Fontes' office said. "Voters are instructed to vote provisionally due to documentation issues should contact the Apache County Recorder for assistance at voterreg@apachecountyaz.gov or (928) 337-7515 / (928) 337-7632."

Fontes said this is county wide and doesn't only impact reservations.

Click here to learn more from Apache County Elections.

Misinformation in Coconino County

The Secretary of State also addressed misinformation happening in Coconino County.

"There is a little bit of, what we understand, a couple of reports of misinformation going on, particularly in Coconino County as to student voters," Fontes said.

He clarifies that unless you registered to vote in Arizona 29 days before Election Day, you're not eligible to vote for any race, even if you're a registered voter in a different state.

"We do not have same-day voter registration," he said. "Some students, as I understand, are being informed otherwise."

He also says no eligible voter can be turned away, even if you're voting on a provisional ballot.

Click here to learn more from Coconino County Elections.

