Arizona court to hold hearing over voter registration issue | 2024 Election

The Brief Lawsuit filed by conservative group is asking for the names of voters who were improperly registered to vote A previous ruling by the Arizona Suprene Court means these voters are allowed to cast a full ballot About 218,000 voters are believed to be affected by a voter registration system error



With Election Day just over a week away, an issue with voter rolls is heading to court on the morning of Oct. 28, as a conservative group demands the Arizona Secretary of State's Office release the names of thousands of voters who have been improperly registered to vote.

The Arizona Supreme Court has previously ruled that the impacted voters can vote on a full ballot that includes federal, state, and local elections. At the time of the high court's ruling, about 97,000 voters were thought to be impacted, but that number later increased to about 218,000, after a new set of about 120,000 Arizonans were found to have possibly been impacted.

The voters were reported to be improperly registered because a database used by ADOT's Motor Vehicle Division did not account for people not needing to show proof of citizenship before 1996. Those voters were labeled as having provided proof of citizenship. Under a 2004 Arizona law, voters were required to provide proof of citizenship to vote in state and local elections.

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office says the impacted voters include 79,000 Republicans, 61,000 Democrats, and 76,000 voters registered to other parties.

In response to the demands made by the conservative group, the Secretary of State's Office says that providing a list of the people affected would create confusion, chaos, uncertainty, and consternation among the public.

The hearing, which is expected to last about three hours, is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., with both sides being given 90 minutes to present their case.