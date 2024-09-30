Arizona voter registration system error impacts an additional 120,000 people: Secretary of State

The Brief More voters are affected by a voter registration system error, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office. About 120,000 Arizonans may be impacted by "data coding oversight," meaning they have not provided proof of citizenship. "These registrants have met the same legal standard as every other American who registers to vote: swearing under penalty of perjury that they are U.S. citizens," Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said.



Officials with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office say they have found more voters who were affected by a voter registration system error.

In a statement, officials with the office said a new set of about 120,000 Arizonans may be affected by what they called a "data coding oversight within ADOT’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) and Arizona voter registration databases."

"This data set includes approximately 79,000 Republicans, 61,000 Democrats, and 76,000 Other Party (OTH), bringing the total of impacted individuals to approximately 218,000," read a portion of the statement.

News of the new discovery came almost two weeks after the Maricopa County Recorder's Office found that 97,000 voters who were able to register to vote without providing documented proof of citizenship. At the time the discovery was announced, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said a majority of the affected voters are most likely U.S. citizens: they just don't have documented proof.

Since 2004, Arizona requires a voter to provide documented proof of citizenship. So, if a driver with an older license registers to vote, the MVD thinks they have proof of citizenship in the system and allows them to vote a full ballot. The error has allowed them to slip through the cracks for years. Ultimately, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the affected voters can vote on the full ballot. The Secretary of State's Office said the decision still stands.

""The reality is these registrants have met the same legal standard as every other American who registers to vote: swearing under penalty of perjury that they are U.S. citizens. We can't risk denying actual citizens the right to vote due to an error out of their control. This issue is another example of why we need to fund elections, update systems and staff, and carry forward our proven tradition of safe, fair and secure elections," Secretary of State Adrian Fontes wrote.

Meanwhile, officials with the Secretary of State's Office said their staff and experts are "continuing to work with MVD to investigate if additional voters are impacted."