Nearly 100K Arizonans could be impacted by error in voter registration system

Nearly 100,000 people in Arizona may not be eligible to vote in the 2024 general election after an error was discovered, officials say.

The Maricopa County Recorder's Office says they discovered that 97,000 voters were able to register to vote without providing documented proof of citizenship.

"This flaw has existed since 2004. In every county. Across the state." — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer

If a driver received a license prior to 1996, there is no proof of citizenship in the motor vehicle division's records.

Since 2004, Arizona requires a voter to provide documented proof of citizenship. So, if a driver with an older license registers to vote, the MVD thinks they have proof of citizenship in the system and allows them to vote a full ballot.

The error has allowed them to slip through the cracks for years. The recorder's office wants these people not to be allowed to vote on a full ballot – which includes federal, state and local elections – but instead, a federal-only ballot which includes only federal elections, the president, U.S. senator and U.S. House of Representatives.

"The Secretary argues that it is too close to the election to implement such a change and that it would be unduly burdensome on voters and deprive them of their voting rights. That is why we are going to the courts. To get a clear answer," Richer wrote on X.

Richer says the majority of these voters are most likely U.S. citizens, but they don't have documented proof.

Gov. Katie Hobbs says she's aware of the issue and has directed the MVD to work with the Secretary of State to fix the problem. Hobbs is also implementing an independent audit out of an abundance of caution.

Richer says he's suing the Secretary of State's office "regarding how to handle certain voters who need to provide documented proof of citizenship."