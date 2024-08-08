Vice President Kamala Harris, Tim Walz to visit Phoenix as part of battleground tour

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her newly-selected running mate will be in the Valley on Aug. 9 for a campaign event.

Details on the Phoenix event, including the location and time, have not been announced. Harri's campaign is expected to release more information on the Phoenix rally on Thursday.

Harris has been on a battleground state tour this week with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who she introduced as her new running mate at a rally in Philadelphia.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly was in the mix to be Harris' running mate before she picked Walz.