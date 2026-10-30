Seen on TV: October 30

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Friday, October 30, 2026

Worth Takeaway

218 W. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85201

https://www.worthtakeaway.com/

https://www.instagram.com/worthtakeaway/

https://www.facebook.com/worthtakeaway

PingPod Gilbert

925 N. McQueen Rd., Suite 104

Gilbert, AZ 85233

https://www.instagram.com/pingpod_gilbert/

Monster Jam at State Farm Stadium

Nov. 1

1 Cardinals Dr.

Glendale, AZ 85305

www.MonsterJam.com

Live-streamed video