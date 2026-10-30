Seen on TV: October 30

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Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin, Superior, Globe/Miami
5
Flood Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Central Phoenix, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, West Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, East Valley, New River Mesa, Gila Bend, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, North Phoenix/Glendale, Deer Valley
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, San Carlos, East Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Globe/Miami, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Tonto Basin, Rio Verde/Salt River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, New River Mesa, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, West Pinal County, Superior, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MDT until MON 5:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

Seen on TV: October 30

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published October 30, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published October 30, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Friday, October 30, 2026

Worth Takeaway

PingPod Gilbert

Monster Jam at State Farm Stadium

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