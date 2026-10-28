One dead, possible second victim sought in Phoenix shooting

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The Brief Phoenix Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting near 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road that left one man dead. Investigators received information indicating a second possible shooting victim who has not been located or identified. Authorities are searching for a male suspect who fled the area in a gold sedan.



A Wednesday night shooting in Phoenix killed one person while a second victim is still being looked for.

What we know:

Police taped off the area surrounding Pop N' Bottles Liquor following an Oct. 28 shooting near 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 6:30 p.m.

"Officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased," police said. "Investigators have also received information indicating a possible second shooting victim who has not yet been identified or located."

As for the suspect, he's described as a man who fled the scene in a gold-colored sedan.

Homicide detectives are investigating this shooting.

Authorities are investigating an Oct. 28, 2026 fatal shooting near 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix, Arizona.

What we don't know:

We don't know the motive of this shooting. No names have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Authorities are investigating an Oct. 28, 2026 fatal shooting near 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix, Arizona.

Map of the area where the shooting happened