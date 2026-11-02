Halloween shooting at Flagstaff hotel leads to arrest of Montana man

The Brief A Montana man was arrested after allegedly firing gunshots from a Flagstaff hotel balcony toward people in a parking lot on Halloween night. Responding officers took the suspect into custody after ordering him to drop his handgun. Authorities have not determined a motive, and police stated the victims had no prior contact with the shooter.



A man is accused of firing multiple rounds toward a group of people standing in the parking lot of a Flagstaff hotel on Halloween night.

What we know:

James Joseph Hansen, a 45-year-old man from Belgrade, Montana, fired gunshots from the second-floor balcony of the Hotel Aspen Inn, located at 1008 E. Route 66 in Flagstaff, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

When the first officer arrived after receiving multiple calls about the gunfire at around 11:20 p.m. on Oct, 31, they heard a gunshot and saw the man on the balcony holding a handgun.

"The officer gave verbal commands, and the man put down the weapon and complied. Additional officers arrived, and he was taken into custody without further incident," officials said.

Hansen was booked into the Coconino County Jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, discharging a firearm within city limits, and disorderly conduct involving a weapon.

Dig deeper:

The victims told police they didn't know Hansen, and had no known contact previously with him. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It is unknown why Hansen fired the shots toward the group of victims.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or who saw the incident is asked to contact Flagstaff Police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Map of where police responded to the gunfire.