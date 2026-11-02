Nancy Guthrie case: Savannah Guthrie shares emotional plea 9 months after mother's disappearance

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The Brief "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional Instagram post featuring a drawing by her daughter as the search continues for her missing mother. Investigators believe 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Tucson home, with Sunday marking nine months since her disappearance. A $1 million reward is being offered in the case.



Nine months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her southern Arizona home, NBC "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie issued a new emotional plea in the search for her missing mother.

What they're saying:

On Sunday, Savannah Guthrie posted a picture of a drawing by her own daughter on Instagram showing an umbrella and raindrops, along with the words, "I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy."

"Found this old drawing from my daughter today. It says so much about how I feel. The world goes on, things appear "normal" - as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids - but it’s not and it never will be. For Annie and Tommy, for Cam and Kristine, for Mike and me and for all of mom’s beloved grandchildren: we ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward. We need someone to help us, tell us what you know. Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us.

Thank you to all those who have been kind and shown the best of humanity. Join us in praying without ceasing💛"

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen the evening of Jan. 31, when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home.

Family members reported her missing the next day after she did not show up for church.

Nancy Guthrie

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

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Dig deeper:

Over the course of the investigation, multiple media outlets have reportedly received ransom notes since the disappearance. TMZ said it received several emails, including a "highly sophisticated" bitcoin demand. The outlet added that it forwarded all the messages to the FBI. On July 1, the FBI confirmed that some of the ransom notes were "deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy."

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On Oct. 30, the Pima County Sheriff's Department released an update on their investigation, saying their investigators recently traveled to Florida to work with scientists on DNA evidence related to the case.

"Earlier this month investigators traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see what more could be done to advance the case," the sheriff's department said. "A number of ideas were discussed, and we continue to work with all of our partners to solve this case."

What you can do:

A reward of over $1 million is being offered by Nancy's family and the FBI for her recovery. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: