Nancy Guthrie: FBI determines ransom notes are fake, report says

The Brief The FBI has determined that three ransom notes connected to the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie are fake, according to an exclusive report from Reuters. Investigators believe the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie was abducted from her southern Arizona home during the overnight hours of Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. A reward of over $1 million is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.



The FBI believes three ransom notes connected to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie are fake, according to a report.

What we know:

The kidnapping messages that Guthrie's family and several media outlets received following her abduction were "deemed by federal investigators to be fake communications," Reuters said in a June 30 exclusive report.

"The FBI assessment of inauthenticity pertains to the two ransom notes reported in early February, days after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished, and a third, more recent ‌message from someone claiming to know the kidnappers' identities," Reuters said. "None of the ransom notes are believed to be genuine."

In the Reuters report, the FBI pointed to a cryptocurrency payment that was never claimed by the note writers.

Dig deeper:

The sender of the third note, received by TMZ, claimed to have video of the "main guy" responsible for Guthrie's kidnapping. In the email, the sender claimed to have a phone in a secure location containing videos, photos, names, and ages of the suspects.

"I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone," the sender wrote in the email. "What it contains is my definition of delivering them on a silver platter, a short video of the main guy with nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age."

TMZ says they've received several emails following Guthrie's disappearance, including one that they said was a "highly sophisticated" demand seeking bitcoin. TMZ added that all notes they received were sent to the FBI.

The backstory:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was dropped off at her home on the evening of Jan. 31. Guthrie was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church.

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Masked person seen at front door of Nancy Guthrie's home. (PCSD)

What you can do:

A reward of over $1 million is being offered by Nancy's family and the FBI for her safe recovery. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Nancy Guthrie missing person poster (FBI)

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: