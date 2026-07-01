Expand / Collapse search

Nancy Guthrie: FBI determines ransom notes are fake, report says

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nancy Guthrie
Updated July 1, 2026 10:06 AM MST Published July 1, 2026 7:58 AM MST
Nancy Guthrie case: Did missteps hurt the search?
Nancy Guthrie case: Did missteps hurt the search?

Nancy Guthrie case: Did missteps hurt the search?

Former FBI agent Jonathan Gilliam joined FOX 10 Talks to discuss the trajectory of the Nancy Guthrie investigation, highlighting potential missteps by local law enforcement.

The Brief

    • The FBI has determined that three ransom notes connected to the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie are fake, according to an exclusive report from Reuters.
    • Investigators believe the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie was abducted from her southern Arizona home during the overnight hours of Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
    • A reward of over $1 million is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

TUCSON, Ariz. - The FBI believes three ransom notes connected to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie are fake, according to a report.

What we know:

The kidnapping messages that Guthrie's family and several media outlets received following her abduction were "deemed by federal investigators to be fake communications," Reuters said in a June 30 exclusive report.

"The FBI assessment of inauthenticity pertains to the two ransom notes reported in early February, days after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished, and a third, more recent ‌message from someone claiming to know the kidnappers' identities," Reuters said. "None of the ransom notes are believed to be genuine."

Nancy Guthrie investigation | FOX 10 Talks
Nancy Guthrie investigation | FOX 10 Talks

Nancy Guthrie investigation | FOX 10 Talks

FOX 10 Talks an in-depth look at the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, with former Navy SEAL, retired FBI special agent, and national security expert Jonathan T. Gilliam joining us to break down the latest developments in the search.

In the Reuters report, the FBI pointed to a cryptocurrency payment that was never claimed by the note writers.

Dig deeper:

The sender of the third note, received by TMZ, claimed to have video of the "main guy" responsible for Guthrie's kidnapping. In the email, the sender claimed to have a phone in a secure location containing videos, photos, names, and ages of the suspects.

"I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone," the sender wrote in the email. "What it contains is my definition of delivering them on a silver platter, a short video of the main guy with nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age."

Nancy Guthrie: Second ransom note says Savannah Guthrie's mother died
Nancy Guthrie: Second ransom note says Savannah Guthrie's mother died

Nancy Guthrie: Second ransom note says Savannah Guthrie's mother died

New reports indicate a second ransom note claims 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie died shortly after her abduction from her Tucson home, stating that she was buried with nature. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen learns more about what exactly was written in those notes.

TMZ says they've received several emails following Guthrie's disappearance, including one that they said was a "highly sophisticated" demand seeking bitcoin. TMZ added that all notes they received were sent to the FBI.

The backstory:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was dropped off at her home on the evening of Jan. 31. Guthrie was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church. 

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Image 1 of 4

Masked person seen at front door of Nancy Guthrie's home. (PCSD)

What you can do:

A reward of over $1 million is being offered by Nancy's family and the FBI for her safe recovery. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Nancy Guthrie missing person poster (FBI)

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an exclusive Reuters report on June 30, 2026, and a FOX 10 report on June 26.

Nancy GuthrieMissing PersonsTucsonNews