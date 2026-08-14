Child found dead in Arizona creek; MTV star dies at 44 l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Friday, August 14, 2026.
From a tragic loss in a Yavapai County creek, to a fatal Loop 202 crash, and the death of a reality TV star, here are your top stories for August 14, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Search for missing child comes to tragic end
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A 7-year-old child died Thursday night after being found in a Yavapai County creek near Granite Dells despite life-saving efforts by first responders.
2. Mesa crash kills pregnant woman and her unborn child
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DPS says a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a Loop 202 crash near Power Road on Thursday.
3. Rest in peace
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Tyler Duckworth, reality television star and winner of MTV’s long-running competition show "The Challenge," has died at 44.
4. Neighborhood walk takes violent turn
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A loose dog was stabbed to death by a man who says he was defending his pets. Peoria Animal Control is deciding whether to charge the dog's owner.
5. Man accused of sexually assaulting woman who blacked out at bar
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A Phoenix woman blacked out at the bar and later woke up being sexually assaulted in a stranger's apartment, court docs say.
Friday & weekend weather outlook
Temperatures will climb over the weekend, pushing daytime highs up to 112 degrees by Monday.
Click here for full forecast