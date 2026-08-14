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Child found dead in Arizona creek; MTV star dies at 44 l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published August 14, 2026 10:02 AM MST
Published August 14, 2026 10:02 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, August 14, 2026.

From a tragic loss in a Yavapai County creek, to a fatal Loop 202 crash, and the death of a reality TV star, here are your top stories for August 14, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Search for missing child comes to tragic end

Featured

7-year-old found dead in Yavapai County creek, sheriff's office says
article

7-year-old found dead in Yavapai County creek, sheriff's office says

A 7-year-old child died Thursday night after being found in a Yavapai County creek near Granite Dells despite life-saving efforts by first responders.

2. Mesa crash kills pregnant woman and her unborn child

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Pregnant woman killed in Loop 202 multi-car crash
article

Pregnant woman killed in Loop 202 multi-car crash

DPS says a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a Loop 202 crash near Power Road on Thursday.

3. Rest in peace

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MTV's 'The Challenge' winner Tyler Duckworth dies at 44: reports
article

MTV's 'The Challenge' winner Tyler Duckworth dies at 44: reports

Tyler Duckworth, reality television star and winner of MTV’s long-running competition show "The Challenge," has died at 44.

4. Neighborhood walk takes violent turn

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Peoria man stabs, kills loose dog during neighborhood walk
article

Peoria man stabs, kills loose dog during neighborhood walk

A loose dog was stabbed to death by a man who says he was defending his pets. Peoria Animal Control is deciding whether to charge the dog's owner.

5. Man accused of sexually assaulting woman who blacked out at bar

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Phoenix woman blacked out at bar, woke up to terrifying assault inside stranger’s apartment: PD
article

Phoenix woman blacked out at bar, woke up to terrifying assault inside stranger’s apartment: PD

A Phoenix woman blacked out at the bar and later woke up being sexually assaulted in a stranger's apartment, court docs say.

Friday & weekend weather outlook

Excessive heat watch issued for next week
Excessive heat watch issued for next week

Excessive heat watch issued for next week

Temperatures will climb over the weekend, pushing daytime highs up to 112 degrees by Monday.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews