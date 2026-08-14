Child found dead in Arizona creek; MTV star dies at 44 l Morning News Brief

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From a tragic loss in a Yavapai County creek, to a fatal Loop 202 crash, and the death of a reality TV star, here are your top stories for August 14, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Search for missing child comes to tragic end

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2. Mesa crash kills pregnant woman and her unborn child

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3. Rest in peace

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4. Neighborhood walk takes violent turn

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5. Man accused of sexually assaulting woman who blacked out at bar

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