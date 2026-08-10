Former fraternity member pleads guilty in deadly Flagstaff hazing case

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The Brief Carter Thomas Eslick, 20, pleaded guilty in an Arizona court to a class 4 felony hazing charge connected to the fatal alcohol poisoning of 18-year-old Colin Martinez back in January. Under a plea agreement accepted by the court, Eslick is guaranteed probation, though the judge retains discretion to order up to one year of jail time. The incident occurred during a Delta Tau Delta fraternity initiation game in Flagstaff.



A former fraternity member pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to felony hazing following the fatal alcohol poisoning of an 18-year-old during a fraternity initiation game in Flagstaff.

What we know:

Carter Thomas Eslick, 20, pleaded guilty to a class 4 felony count of hazing in connection with the death of Colin Martinez, 18, which occurred overnight from Jan. 30 into the early morning of Jan. 31, 2026.

Under the terms of a plea agreement accepted by the court, Eslick is guaranteed probation, though the judge retains full discretion over the specific conditions and could order up to one year of jail time.

"For a Class 4 felony offense, probation is available, but it is not guaranteed. It is guaranteed under this plea agreement. Now, Sir, probation on a Class 4 felony can be up to four years. And as a term of probation, you could be required to serve up to one year in jail," the judge said.

The backstory:

Flagstaff Police said Martinez was found unresponsive around 8:44 a.m. at a house about a mile from the Northern Arizona University campus. According to investigators, Martinez had attended a Delta Tau Delta fraternity rush event Friday night, where several people, including the victim, were reportedly drinking alcohol.

Police arrested three members of the fraternity's executive board: new member educator Carter Eslick, 20; Vice President Ryan Creech, 20; and Treasurer Riley Cass, 20. Felony charges were not filed for Creech and Cass after further investigation by Flagstaff Police.

During the Aug. 10 court proceeding, prosecutors detailed the events at the Delta Tau Delta house. Prosecutors said Eslick provided alcohol and gave instructions for a drinking game as part of fraternity initiation rituals, leading to Martinez's fatal alcohol consumption.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office said Martinez had a blood alcohol level of 0.425%, more than five times the legal limit.

Eslick affirmed in court that the prosecution’s account was accurate. "Mr. Eslick, is that what happened?" the judge asked, and he replied, "Yes, your honor."

MORE: NAU student was forced to drink entire handle of vodka with other pledges before death, court docs say

The other side:

Rob Kleinschmidt, an attorney representing Martinez’s parents, Lindsey and Christopher Martinez, addressed the court on behalf of the family. He emphasized that any resolution in the case must reflect the reality that Colin’s death was a preventable tragedy caused by hazing.

"They respect that the disposition of this case reflect those realities, while remaining faithful to the evidence of the law and the interest of justice," Kleinschmidt said.

What's next:

By pleading guilty, Eslick waived several constitutional rights, including the right to a jury trial, to confront witnesses, and to file a direct appeal. A class 4 felony conviction in Arizona also results in the suspension of civil rights, including voting rights and the right to possess firearms.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.

Delta Tau Delta suspended operations in February following the allegations.