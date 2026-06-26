Nancy Guthrie: TMZ receives new email claiming to have video evidence of suspect

The Brief TMZ reports it has received another email from a person claiming to know the identities of those responsible for the abduction of Nancy Guthrie. The individual claims to have a phone stashed in a secure location containing video, photos, names, addresses, and ages of the alleged kidnappers. TMZ says the email has been forwarded to the FBI. The 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie has been missing for nearly five months.



TMZ reports it has received another email from a person claiming to know the identity of those responsible for the abduction of Nancy Guthrie.

What we know:

In the email, TMZ says the sender claims to have video of the "main guy" and Nancy Guthrie on the day she "allegedly" died. The email also claims that there are two kidnappers.

"I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone," the sender wrote in the email. "What it contains is my definition of delivering them on a silver platter, a short video of the main guy with nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age."

TMZ says they authenticated the email as coming from the same person who sent previous messages, citing matching details including a bitcoin address and an alias used in prior correspondence. TMZ says they sent the email to the FBI.

Dig deeper:

Since Nancy's disappearance, TMZ says it has received ransom notes and several emails, including one "highly sophisticated" demand involving cryptocurrency.

NBC News reported a second ransom note that was sent to the media after Nancy was kidnapped indicated that she died.

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The backstory:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says on Feb. 5, Guthrie was dropped off at her home on the evening of Jan. 31. Guthrie was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church.

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Masked person seen at front door of Nancy Guthrie's home. (PCSD)

What you can do:

A reward of over $1 million is being offered by Nancy's family and the FBI for her safe recovery. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: