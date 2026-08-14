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Planes avert disaster over Phoenix; boy on ventilator after hit-and-run | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 14, 2026 6:29 PM MST
Published August 14, 2026 6:29 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From an 88-year-old rescued from monsoon mud, to a potential plane disaster averted over the Valley, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 14, 2026.

1. Close call for American Airlines flights over the Valley

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2 American Airlines planes averted potential disaster in Phoenix: AP
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2 American Airlines planes averted potential disaster in Phoenix: AP

Multiple media reports state that two American Airlines planes that shared the same flight number almost got into a crash over Phoenix, but some quick thinking from air traffic control managed to prevent a catastrophe.

2. Arizona driver survives post-monsoon ordeal

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88-year-old driver, dog rescued after spending an entire night stuck in Arizona monsoon mud
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88-year-old driver, dog rescued after spending an entire night stuck in Arizona monsoon mud

Trapped overnight in remote monsoon mud, an 88-year-old driver did two crucial things right to keep himself and his dog alive.

3. "My child is going to suffer"

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San Tan Valley hit-and-run leaves boy on ventilator
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San Tan Valley hit-and-run leaves boy on ventilator

A San Tan Valley boy is hospitalized with severe injuries after a driver struck him on his scooter and fled the scene. Forty-six-year-old Glenn Noordhof was arrested.

4. Questions remain after West Valley barricade situation

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Who pays for property damage after a Glendale police standoff?
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Who pays for property damage after a Glendale police standoff?

A deadly standoff near 75th and Glendale avenues in Glendale left a home heavily damaged, raising questions about who pays for property destruction caused by police action.

5. Man who pleaded guilty to killing New River pastor sentenced

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Family of Pastor Bill Schonemann speaks out as confessed killer was given life sentence
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Family of Pastor Bill Schonemann speaks out as confessed killer was given life sentence

Adam Sheafe was sentenced on Aug. 14 to life in prison, after pleading guilty to all charges in the murder of pastor Bill Schonemann.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

A good weekend to head to the High Country
A good weekend to head to the High Country

A good weekend to head to the High Country

Temperatures are heating back up in the Phoenix area while High Country weather is looking better and better. FOX 10's Cory McCloskey has the latest on this weekend's forecast.

Get the Full Forecast

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