Planes avert disaster over Phoenix; boy on ventilator after hit-and-run | Nightly Roundup

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From an 88-year-old rescued from monsoon mud, to a potential plane disaster averted over the Valley, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 14, 2026.

1. Close call for American Airlines flights over the Valley

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2. Arizona driver survives post-monsoon ordeal

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3. "My child is going to suffer"

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4. Questions remain after West Valley barricade situation

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5. Man who pleaded guilty to killing New River pastor sentenced

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