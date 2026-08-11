Avondale neighborhood recovering from consecutive severe storms, damage

The Brief Monday night's storms hit the Sage Creek neighborhood in Avondale as residents were already recovering from Sunday's damaging weather. Homeowners are dealing with widespread damage, including tarped roofs, downed trees, broken windows, and destroyed fences. The National Weather Service has not confirmed if Sunday night's activity was a microburst, but neighbors reported unprecedented winds.



Monday night’s storms were an unwelcome sight for the Sage Creek neighborhood in Avondale.

What they're saying:

"I was shaking a little bit," homeowner Paula Sardinha said.

The rain hit as homeowners were still knee-deep in recovery mode after Sunday’s storm sent trees toppling and debris flying all throughout the neighborhood.

"It was just boom, boom, boom, boom. The whole house started shaking. The windows were shattering, like we honestly thought the house was going to get up and go," homeowner Rich Peddell said.

"Our tree had fallen. I ran to grab my daughter and scoop her up, and the glass had broken in her window. Water was coming in," Sardinha said.

"Tile was flying through the air, went through our garage door, put a hole in the top of our house," Peddell added.

Storms hit the Sage Creek neighborhood in Avondale, causing severe roof and fence damage as trees toppled over.

It was difficult to look anywhere Tuesday without seeing a tarped roof, downed tree, or even a blown-out garage door.

"Every single house, the cars, the backyards ... Our neighbor has a trampoline on his roof," Sardinha said.

Gil Andrade showed Fox 10 his downed fence and the cinderblock wall it ran into ... causing it to collapse as well.

"It’s gone. Got to be completely replaced," Andrade said.

Dig deeper:

With more storms possible this week, the clean-up can’t happen fast enough.

"If another storm comes in, what they gonna do?" Andrade asked.

"We don't have all the access funds that come in to just like repair everything ... Because if there's any more damage than this, it's going to make it unlivable," Sardinha said.

Neighbors say they’re leaning on each other more than ever.

"It sucks. It really does. But you know, we’ll manage. We’ll get through it. Everybody’s just trying to help each other," Peddell said.

What's next:

As of right now, the National Weather Service has not confirmed whether Sunday night’s activity was a microburst, but Sage Creek neighbors say they’ve never seen winds like that before.