Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 11:45 PM MST, Santa Cruz County, Cochise County
4
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 11:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:12 PM MST until WED 12:15 AM MST, Santa Cruz County, Cochise County

Avondale neighborhood recovering from consecutive severe storms, damage

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Monsoons
Published August 11, 2026 5:08 PM MST
Published August 11, 2026 5:08 PM MST
Avondale residents fear more storm damage
Avondale residents fear more storm damage

Avondale residents fear more storm damage

Families are rushing to clean up debris and repair their homes before more severe weather hits the Sage Creek neighborhood. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz reports.

The Brief

    • Monday night's storms hit the Sage Creek neighborhood in Avondale as residents were already recovering from Sunday's damaging weather.
    • Homeowners are dealing with widespread damage, including tarped roofs, downed trees, broken windows, and destroyed fences.
    • The National Weather Service has not confirmed if Sunday night's activity was a microburst, but neighbors reported unprecedented winds.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Monday night’s storms were an unwelcome sight for the Sage Creek neighborhood in Avondale.

What they're saying:

"I was shaking a little bit," homeowner Paula Sardinha said.

The rain hit as homeowners were still knee-deep in recovery mode after Sunday’s storm sent trees toppling and debris flying all throughout the neighborhood.

"It was just boom, boom, boom, boom. The whole house started shaking. The windows were shattering, like we honestly thought the house was going to get up and go," homeowner Rich Peddell said.

"Our tree had fallen. I ran to grab my daughter and scoop her up, and the glass had broken in her window. Water was coming in," Sardinha said.

"Tile was flying through the air, went through our garage door, put a hole in the top of our house," Peddell added.

Storms hit the Sage Creek neighborhood in Avondale, causing severe roof and fence damage as trees toppled over.

It was difficult to look anywhere Tuesday without seeing a tarped roof, downed tree, or even a blown-out garage door.

"Every single house, the cars, the backyards ... Our neighbor has a trampoline on his roof," Sardinha said.

Gil Andrade showed Fox 10 his downed fence and the cinderblock wall it ran into ... causing it to collapse as well.

"It’s gone. Got to be completely replaced," Andrade said.

(Previous report) Avondale storm causes chaos
(Previous report) Avondale storm causes chaos

(Previous report) Avondale storm causes chaos

Sunday night storms blew giant construction pipes into an Avondale neighborhood, smashing walls and cars. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz reports.

Dig deeper:

With more storms possible this week, the clean-up can’t happen fast enough.

"If another storm comes in, what they gonna do?" Andrade asked.

"We don't have all the access funds that come in to just like repair everything ... Because if there's any more damage than this, it's going to make it unlivable," Sardinha said.

Neighbors say they’re leaning on each other more than ever.

"It sucks. It really does. But you know, we’ll manage. We’ll get through it. Everybody’s just trying to help each other," Peddell said.

What's next:

As of right now, the National Weather Service has not confirmed whether Sunday night’s activity was a microburst, but Sage Creek neighbors say they’ve never seen winds like that before.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Avondale homeowners Paula Sardinha, Rich Peddell and Gil Andrade.

MonsoonsSevere WeatherNews