Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
3
Extreme Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, Central Phoenix, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa
Extreme Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Kofa, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Yuma County

Seen on TV: August 15

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published August 15, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published August 15, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Livestream

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, August 15, 2026

Hope’s Closet

Bierman Autism Centers

Desert Ridge Marketplace

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews