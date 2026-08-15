Seen on TV: August 15
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Saturday, August 15, 2026
Hope’s Closet
- 415 N. Litchfield Rd.
- Goodyear, AZ 85338
- https://newlifectr.org/hopes-closet/
Bierman Autism Centers
- 8444 N. 90th St., Suite 130
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- https://www.biermanautism.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace
- 21001 N. Tatum Blvd
- Phoenix, AZ 85050
- www.shopdesertridge.com