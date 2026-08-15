Seen on TV: August 15

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Saturday, August 15, 2026

Hope’s Closet

415 N. Litchfield Rd.

Goodyear, AZ 85338

https://newlifectr.org/hopes-closet/

Bierman Autism Centers

8444 N. 90th St., Suite 130

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://www.biermanautism.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace

21001 N. Tatum Blvd

Phoenix, AZ 85050

www.shopdesertridge.com

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