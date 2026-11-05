Cause of death revealed for college students found in mountains; Russell Brand convicted l Morning News Brief

From flipped RVs in Camp Verde, to historic midterm sweeps, and a Russell Brand verdict, here are your top stories for November 5, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. "Their lives were far too short"

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2. Election aftermath: Democrats take House and Senate

3. Camp Verde floodwaters destroy trailer homes

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4. Arizona Legislature on track to flip blue in historic midterm sweep

5. Russell Brand convicted of rape, sexual assault