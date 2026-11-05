Cause of death revealed for college students found in mountains; Russell Brand convicted l Morning News Brief

From flipped RVs in Camp Verde, to historic midterm sweeps, and a Russell Brand verdict, here are your top stories for November 5, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. "Their lives were far too short"
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Two college students, Kaden Matsuda and Jackson Donlon, who disappeared during a weekend climbing trip in Colorado were found dead.
2. Election aftermath: Democrats take House and Senate
3. Camp Verde floodwaters destroy trailer homes
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Flooding in Camp Verde flipped RVs and trailers, displacing numerous residents at the Verde River RV Resort and Cottages.
4. Arizona Legislature on track to flip blue in historic midterm sweep
5. Russell Brand convicted of rape, sexual assault
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A London jury on Thursday found British actor and comedian Russell Brand guilty of rape and sexual assault after three weeks of testimony and arguments.