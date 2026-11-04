Camp Verde flooding flips RVs, displaces residents at local resort

The Brief Flooding in Camp Verde flipped RVs and trailers, displacing numerous residents at the Verde River RV Resort and Cottages. Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a statewide emergency, releasing $200,000 in disaster relief funds as residents rely on the Red Cross, churches, and neighbors. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office lifted evacuations, but restricted access in affected zones strictly to residents and emergency responders.



Severe flooding in Camp Verde caused extensive damage, bringing mud and water inside a resident's home. The surging floodwaters also flipped trailer homes on their sides, leaving neighbors to clean up the aftermath.

Flooding Impacts:

Displaced residents are dealing with the impact across Camp Verde. At the Verde River RV Resort and Cottages, the destruction remains extensive, with recreational vehicles overturned and many residents currently sheltering in the resort community center while searching for new housing.

"I've never been homeless in my life but here I am," said Ulric Beraid, who lives at the resort.

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Displaced Residents:

Beraid spent 27 years traveling in his RV, but his home is now destroyed after floodwaters overturned the motorhome, leaving him among many others facing total loss.

"I'm convinced that the unit is totaled. My clothes and medicines and whatever are still in the rig," Beraid said.

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Recounting Rescues:

Ruth Ann Wheatman, another resort resident, recounted how her husband became trapped in his truck before their trailer also flipped over.

"My husband was in the truck and trailer, but when he was rescued out of it, it was still upright. By morning, it was pushed over on its side," Wheatman said.

Destroyed Homes:

Even for residents whose dwellings remained standing, structural damage is widespread and numerous units are considered total losses.

"Water came up approximately 4.5–5 feet from the ground, about 2.5-3 feet on the actual rig itself," resident Randy Johnson said.

Flooding Relief:

On Nov. 2, Gov. Hobbs issued a statewide declaration of emergency due to the flooding, freeing up $200,000 in relief assistance funds.

Displaced residents continue leaning on the Red Cross and local churches for essential resources, though community members note the strongest support continues to come from neighbors helping one another.

What they're saying:

"The young man who went in and got my wallet, he had to dig through two feet of water, two feet of mud," Beraid said.

"Community really came together. People are helping each other, everyone's getting by," Johnson added.

"It's just unbelievable, the generosity of our community," Wheatman said.

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Dig deeper:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office confirmed that all evacuation orders have been lifted, though affected zones remain open exclusively to local residents and emergency services personnel.