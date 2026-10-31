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3 juveniles seriously injured after being hit by car in Mesa on Halloween

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Mesa
Published October 31, 2026 9:14 PM MST
Published October 31, 2026 9:14 PM MST

The Brief

    • Three juveniles suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Halloween night in Mesa.
    • Police responded to the collision near Crismon and Ray roads, noting the victims may have been riding bicycles.
    • Authorities evaluated the driver and do not suspect impairment, but no identities or potential charges have been released.

MESA, Ariz. - Three juveniles have serious injuries after being hit by a car on Halloween night.

What we know:

Mesa Police responded to a collision involving a vehicle and three "pediatric/adolescent pedestrians" in the area of Crismon and Ray roads on Oct. 31. They believe the victims may have been on bikes. 

All three were taken to a trauma center with serious injuries.

The driver was evaluated by fire crews, although police do not suspect impairment to be a factor.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any identities or ages of the driver or victims. It is unknown yet if the driver could face charges.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of the nearby area of the collision. 

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Mesa Police Department and the Mesa Fire Department. 

MesaNews