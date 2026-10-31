3 juveniles seriously injured after being hit by car in Mesa on Halloween

The Brief Three juveniles suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Halloween night in Mesa. Police responded to the collision near Crismon and Ray roads, noting the victims may have been riding bicycles. Authorities evaluated the driver and do not suspect impairment, but no identities or potential charges have been released.



Three juveniles have serious injuries after being hit by a car on Halloween night.

What we know:

Mesa Police responded to a collision involving a vehicle and three "pediatric/adolescent pedestrians" in the area of Crismon and Ray roads on Oct. 31. They believe the victims may have been on bikes.

All three were taken to a trauma center with serious injuries.

The driver was evaluated by fire crews, although police do not suspect impairment to be a factor.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any identities or ages of the driver or victims. It is unknown yet if the driver could face charges.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the collision.