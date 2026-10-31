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More rain hits on Halloween; double shooting near Phoenix party | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 31, 2026 5:59 PM MST
Published October 31, 2026 5:59 PM MST

PHOENIX - From Scottsdale power outages, to more Halloween rain, and a dashcam robbery, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, October 31, 2026. 

1. Halloween weekend storm causes power outages, downed lines

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Scottsdale storms knock down power poles, leaving thousands without power
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Scottsdale storms knock down power poles, leaving thousands without power

Storms knocked down 14 power poles in Scottsdale, leaving thousands without power. APS crews are working around the clock on Shea Boulevard to restore electricity.

2. More rain moving in on Halloween night

3. 1 dead, 1 injured after Casa Grande brawl leads to shooting

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Casa Grande shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured after fight outside businesses
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Casa Grande shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured after fight outside businesses

A 49-year-old man died and another was injured following a three-man altercation along East Florence Boulevard in Casa Grande. A 40-year-old suspect is in custody.

4.  Dashcam video captures armed robber pointing gun at driver

5. Two men hospitalized after gunfire erupts near Phoenix party

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Double shooting near Phoenix house party leaves 2 injured
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Double shooting near Phoenix house party leaves 2 injured

Phoenix police are investigating an early morning shooting near 15th Avenue and Fillmore Street that left one man critically injured and another wounded following a nearby party.

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