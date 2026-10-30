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6 people rescued from floodwaters in Phoenix: FD

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published October 30, 2026 7:41 PM MST
Published October 30, 2026 7:41 PM MST
article

The Brief

    • Phoenix fire crews rescued six people from four vehicles trapped in a wash near 40th Street and Camelback on Oct. 30.
    • Firefighters used a shallow water entry technique to pull the individuals to safety, and all six refused transportation to the hospital after being evaluated at the scene.
    • The rescues occurred as storms moved across Arizona, prompting weather watches and warnings.

PHOENIX - Phoenix fire officials say crews had to rescue six people from floodwaters on Oct. 30.

What we know:

In a brief statement, fire officials say the rescue happened in the area of 40th Street and Camelback.

"Crews arrived and found four vehicles stuck in a wash with six people trapped. Firefighters used a "shallow water entry" technique to remove the patients from their vehicles," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say the six people who were rescued were all assessed at the scene, and they refused transportation to the hospital.

Big picture view:

Friday was an active day with widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state along with cooler temperatures. Various warnings and watches were issued for parts of Arizona, including the Phoenix area.

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Rain and thunderstorms are moving across Phoenix on Friday, clearing for Halloween trick-or-treaters before a major storm system brings heavy rain and flood concerns on Sunday.

Area where the rescue happened

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from an official statement released by the Phoenix Fire Department.

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