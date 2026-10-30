Phoenix mother loses leg after Jeep crashes into bus stop

The Brief A 26-year-old Phoenix mother of three had her right leg amputated after a vehicle crashed into the bus stop where she was waiting. The crash occurred near 46th Street and Baseline Road after a driver reportedly ran a red light and lost control. Phoenix Police are investigating the incident and have not yet announced if the driver will face charges.



The family of a Phoenix woman critically injured when a car crashed into a bus stop is opening up about her life-altering injury.

The backstory:

The incident happened near 46th Street and Baseline Road on Wednesday morning. The family of 26-year-old Maritza Sanchez says the impact of the crash was so hard on her legs, she had to have one of them amputated. While she is recovering, it's turned their world upside down.

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What They're Saying:

When Johnny Garcia kissed his partner, Maritza Sanchez, goodbye Wednesday morning, he had no way of knowing their lives were about to change.

"It just felt like any other day. It felt so normal. Everything felt so fine," Garcia said.

Garcia says Maritza headed to the bus stop at 46th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix. When he noticed her location stopped moving, he got a call telling him to go to the hospital.

Dig deeper:

Phoenix Police say a man driving a Jeep ran a red light, hit another car, lost control, and plowed into the bus stop where Maritza was waiting.

"I think it was just too quick and no one had a chance to really get out of the way," Garcia said.

Maritza was transported in critical condition.

"I was just panicking. And I was hoping she was OK," Garcia said.

Doctors feared Maritza might lose both legs. They had to amputate her right leg, but were able to save the left.

"She's able to move her toes, she's able to feel touch... it's looking like she has a lot of success on that leg right now, but it is going to be a life-changing event for her," Garcia said.

What's next:

As she begins her recovery, Garcia wants everyone to remember who was impacted by this: a 26-year-old mother of three who works full-time and attends ASU.

"She has so many people that care about her and love her," Garcia said.

He hopes the City of Phoenix will act to make bus stops safer.

"People shouldn’t have to be afraid of going to the bus and waiting in a public setting, or having to be afraid of anything happening to them just by being there," Garcia said.

Phoenix Police say there is no update yet on whether the driver is facing any charges.