Decades-old Scottsdale home haunted house tradition draws thousands of visitors

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 5:49 PM MST until FRI 8:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
14
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:11 PM MST until FRI 10:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 8:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Watch
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin, Superior, Globe/Miami
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, San Carlos, East Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Globe/Miami, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Tonto Basin, Rio Verde/Salt River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, New River Mesa, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, West Pinal County, Superior, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Northwest Plateau, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MDT until MON 5:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 7:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:01 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Gila County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:08 PM MST until FRI 7:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:45 PM MST until FRI 7:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, North Phoenix/Glendale, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Cave Creek/New River

Decades-old Scottsdale home haunted house tradition draws thousands of visitors

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Holidays
Published October 30, 2026 6:40 PM MST
Published October 30, 2026 6:40 PM MST
Scottsdale haunted house draws massive crowds
Scottsdale haunted house draws massive crowds

Scottsdale haunted house draws massive crowds

A Scottsdale tradition started in 1983 now draws block-long lines ahead of Halloween. FOX 10's Megan Spector reports.

The Brief

    • A residential haunted house near Indian Bend and Hayden roads in Scottsdale has drawn crowds lining the block for a Halloween tradition four decades in the making.
    • The creator started the display at age 14 in 1983 with a couple of gravestones, growing it into an elaborate attraction featuring hand-built illusions and themed rooms.
    • Thousands of visitors have toured the home this year, with the final two nights scheduled at 8325 E. Lincoln Drive as long as heavier rain holds off.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale home has crowds lining the block for a Halloween tradition decades in the making. It's a residential-haunted house near Indian Bend and Hayden roads.

Big picture view:

Caitlyn Birkett's father has been putting the display together for quite a few years, starting when he was a teenager.

"He started when he was 14 years old, in 1983. It was just a couple gravestones that he put out in the yard and now 40 years later, it’s turned into this massive thing that the entire community gets involved in so we really love it," said Birkett, daughter of the House of Haunts creator.

Dig deeper:

Inside the haunted house there's different themed sections, special effects, and of course, some jump scares.

"It’s going to be intense. We don’t recommend under 13, but they can see anything from the Lost Dutchman Mine theme based on the Superstition Mountains. We have homages to the Shining Hotel, the Overlook Hotel. We also have a massive telephone booth room, laser swamps all throughout and we also have a few homages to the Haunted Mansion," Birkett said.

It has taken quite a few years to gather all the elements.

"It’s been a long time coming. Everything you’re seeing right now is not stuff we’ve put together in a year, it really is over 40 years and a lot of this stuff he’s hand built himself. He’s extremely talented and just finding a really cool creative vision and he loves doing a lot of illusions throughout his haunt. So that’s really awesome," Birkett said.

Local perspective:

Crowds have filled the neighborhood, with community members lining the block for a chance inside.

"It’s kind of insane. It’s gotten to a really, really big level which we are so grateful for and we love. The line is usually at least an hour long, up to two, and it wraps around the entire block. We’re about three houses in and it will go to the next street," Birkett said.

With spooky weather one day before Halloween, Birkett and her family are keeping a close eye on the conditions.

"It’s a little wet. It’s a little muddy. We’re hoping to kind of clear everything up," Birkett said.

Birkett says this year, more than 10,000 people have made their way through the haunted house.

As long as heavier rain holds off, the family says everything is on track for the final two nights. Halloween night marks the last chance to check it out.

Where is it?:

This haunted house is located at 8325 E. Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Caitlyn Birkett, daughter of House of Haunts creator.

HolidaysScottsdaleNews