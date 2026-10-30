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Wet weather brings cooler temps; Mesa bigamy arrest | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated October 30, 2026 7:24 PM MST Published October 30, 2026 7:02 PM MST

PHOENIX - From severe weather across Arizona to a bigamy arrest in the Valley, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, October 30, 2026.

1. A day of stormy weather for the Valley

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Arizona weather forecast: Wet weather hits Arizona with flash flood warnings; cooler temperatures
article

Arizona weather forecast: Wet weather hits Arizona with flash flood warnings; cooler temperatures

Rain and thunderstorms are moving across Phoenix on Friday, clearing for Halloween trick-or-treaters before a major storm system brings heavy rain and flood concerns on Sunday.

2. Federal probe over Alaska Senate election

3. Arizona man accused of having two wives at the same time

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Mesa man arrested for bigamy after marrying second wife because he ‘couldn’t find’ his first
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Mesa man arrested for bigamy after marrying second wife because he ‘couldn’t find’ his first

ALTAR EGO: Mesa man Charod Choice was arrested on felony bigamy charges after allegedly marrying a woman in Phoenix while still legally wed to his wife in Tucson.

4. A look at Arizona's Halloween attractions

5. Severe weather injures 4 in the West Valley

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4 hurt in lightning strike at El Mirage Elementary School
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4 hurt in lightning strike at El Mirage Elementary School

Four adults were hospitalized after being injured in a lightning strike on Friday morning at a school bus drop off at El Mirage Elementary School, police said.

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