1 dead in north Phoenix shooting

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin, Superior, Globe/Miami
5
Flood Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Central Phoenix, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, West Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, East Valley, New River Mesa, Gila Bend, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, North Phoenix/Glendale, Deer Valley
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, San Carlos, East Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Globe/Miami, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Tonto Basin, Rio Verde/Salt River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, New River Mesa, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, West Pinal County, Superior, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MDT until MON 5:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

1 dead in north Phoenix shooting

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 30, 2026 7:25 AM MST
Published October 30, 2026 7:25 AM MST
Deadly shooting in north Phoenix neighborhood
Deadly shooting in north Phoenix neighborhood

Deadly shooting in north Phoenix neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting on Oct. 29 near 11th Street and Hatcher Road that left one person dead. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the details.

The Brief

    • One person died following a shooting on Oct. 30 near 11th Street and Hatcher Road.
    • Police say the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
    • Investigators have not identified the victim or determined what led to the shooting, and ask anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX - A shooting on Thursday night in a north Phoenix neighborhood left one person dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened at 9 p.m. on Oct. 29 near 11th Street and Hatcher Road.

Phoenix police say when officers got to the scene, they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Phoenix police at the scene of a shooting on Oct. 29 near 11th Street and Hatcher Road. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of the area where the shooting happened:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a statement from the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyNorth PhoenixNews