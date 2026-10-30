1 dead in north Phoenix shooting

The Brief One person died following a shooting on Oct. 30 near 11th Street and Hatcher Road. Police say the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators have not identified the victim or determined what led to the shooting, and ask anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



A shooting on Thursday night in a north Phoenix neighborhood left one person dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened at 9 p.m. on Oct. 29 near 11th Street and Hatcher Road.

Phoenix police say when officers got to the scene, they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Phoenix police at the scene of a shooting on Oct. 29 near 11th Street and Hatcher Road. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: