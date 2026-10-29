Driver cited on Loop 202 for using creepy mask as dummy HOV passenger: DPS

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The Brief A driver was stopped on the Loop 202 near Van Buren for an HOV lane violation involving a passenger seat disguise. DPS says the driver attempted to bypass carpool restrictions by placing a mask over the front passenger seat headrest to imitate an HOV passenger. Troopers cited the motorist, noting that HOV lanes require vehicles to have two or more occupants during restricted times.



Arizona troopers were in for a fright when they pulled over a driver on a Phoenix freeway.

What they're saying:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers pulled over a driver on the Loop 202 near Van Buren Street for a non-human HOV violation.

"One driver thought he'd found a clever way to beat HOV restrictions by placing a creepy mask over his passenger seat headrest to make it appear as if he had a second occupant," DPS said. "Unfortunately for him, our Troopers weren't scared or fooled! The driver was cited for the HOV violation."

Why you should care:

DPS reminds drivers that HOV lanes have restricted hours and during these times, Halloween masks do not count toward your car's occupancy.

"Cars with two or more passengers, motorcycles, and emergency vehicles are permitted to use the HOV lane during restricted hours - none of this solo spooky silliness," DPS said.