Seen on TV: October 29
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Thursday, October 29, 2026
Village Health Clubs & Spas
TheaterWorks
- 10580 N. 83rd Dr.
- Peoria, AZ 85345
- www.theaterworks.org
Valley Bloom
Día de los Muertos Celebration at ASU Polytechnic Campus
- 4–7 p.m.
- 7001 E. Williams Field Rd.
- Mesa, AZ 85212
- https://asuevents.asu.edu/event/dia-de-los-muertos-day-dead-1