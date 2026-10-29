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Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin, Superior, Globe/Miami
3
Flood Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Central Phoenix, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, West Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, East Valley, New River Mesa, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, North Phoenix/Glendale, Deer Valley
Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

Seen on TV: October 29

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published October 29, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published October 29, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Thursday, October 29, 2026

Village Health Clubs & Spas

TheaterWorks

Valley Bloom

Día de los Muertos Celebration at ASU Polytechnic Campus

Live-streamed video'

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews