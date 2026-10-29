Seen on TV: October 29

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, October 29, 2026

Village Health Clubs & Spas

TheaterWorks

10580 N. 83rd Dr.

Peoria, AZ 85345

www.theaterworks.org

Valley Bloom

Día de los Muertos Celebration at ASU Polytechnic Campus

4–7 p.m.

7001 E. Williams Field Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85212

https://asuevents.asu.edu/event/dia-de-los-muertos-day-dead-1

Live-streamed video'