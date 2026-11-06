Missing worker Benny Sutton Jr. found dead in Lake Pleasant after wash flooding

The Brief A multi-day search in Yavapai County ended tragically after a 63-year-old man swept away in a flooded wash was found dead. Benny Sutton Jr. disappeared Sunday night while heading to work at Castle Hot Springs before his body was recovered Friday at Lake Pleasant. Coworkers at the resort are remembering his legacy, craftsmanship and selflessness as the community mourns the loss.



A heartbreaking end has arrived to a multi-day search in Yavapai County after authorities confirmed a 63-year-old man whose truck was swept away in a flooded wash on Sunday did not survive.

The backstory:

After days of searching, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Benny Sutton Jr. was found dead. He went missing Sunday night heading to work at Castle Hot Springs, where staff say his memory will live on.

The multi-day search for Benny Sutton Jr. ended tragically at Lake Pleasant after floodwaters swept his truck away near Castle Hot Springs.

What they're saying:

"He was the epitome of a friend. He wanted to do anything and everything he could for everybody," said Kevin Maguire, managing director at Castle Hot Springs Resort.

Looking around Castle Hot Springs, Benny Sutton Jr. left his mark.

"From the top of the property at the hot springs all the way to the archery and axe throwing range, he built things, and he took everyone’s ideas, and he was able to turn people’s ideas and concepts into reality," Maguire said.

After he disappeared into rushing floodwaters up to 10 feet in the wash, deputies and rescue crews combed through miles of desert terrain surrounding the resort.

"We had search teams on the ground. We had ground pounders. We had dog teams. We had aerial assets. We had people going through the bushes," said Lt. Charles Owens with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. "My teams went all the way up to Castle Hot Springs, started their search there and went all the way down to Lake Pleasant."

On Friday, that search came to a devastating end. Deputies found Benny’s body at Lake Pleasant, about four miles downstream from where his truck was initially discovered.

"As sad as I am, I’m also grateful that there was closure for his family," Maguire said.

The multi-day search for Benny Sutton Jr. ended tragically at Lake Pleasant after floodwaters swept his truck away near Castle Hot Springs.

'His legacy will live on':

Now, those who knew and loved Benny are finding comfort in the handiwork he left behind.

"When you walk into a room you realize Benny was there. When you walk into a room you realize Benny built it. When you walk into the spa cabanas you realize he built those. So his legacy will live on from every inch of this property," Maguire said.