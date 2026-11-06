Tempe Town Lake closed due to record flooding, E. coli concerns

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The Brief Tempe Town Lake remains closed due to water quality issues, including E. coli, after record upstream flooding. Boating, fishing, and boat rentals are suspended until further notice, though shoreline activities like walking and biking continue. Officials warn people and pets to stay out of the lake while floodwaters clear and bacteria levels decline.



Tempe Town Lake remains closed after record upstream flooding caused water quality problems.

What they're saying:

"Salt River Project (SRP) said the flood is the biggest on the Salt and Verde rivers since 1993, before Tempe Town Lake was built. Recent inflows are the highest on record on the Salt and Verde watershed, about eight times greater than average. The water has downed full-sized trees, sent abandoned boats over the dam, and eroded several feet of sand from Town Lake’s Boat Beach," the city said in a Nov. 6 news release. "This level of flooding also brings with it water quality issues, including e-coli."

Monthly water quality tests at Tempe Town Lake typically easily meet surface water standards, Dr. Rick Amalfi of Aquatic Consulting said. But unprecedented runoff from two rivers swept upstream debris and contaminants into the lake, he said, adding that it will take time for the floodwater to clear and bacteria levels to drop below acceptable thresholds.

Closures:

Boating and fishing are closed until further notice. Activities on shore, like walking and biking, aren't affected.

"People and dogs should stay out of the water. No rowing, pedal boats, paddleboards or any other kind of watersport should take place on Town Lake until the lake reopens. Boat rentals are also closed," the city said.

What you can do:

If you have any questions, call Tempe 311 at 480-350-4311. You can click here to learn more about Tempe Town Lake and its system.

Related article

Map of where Tempe Town Lake is at